Fonner Park captures nationwide attention in debut of trial period, but it might not be enough
Fonner Park captures nationwide attention in debut of trial period, but it might not be enough

  • Updated
Though the grandstands were empty, a Grand Island race track attracted eyes from across the country.

Fonner Park debuted a spectator-less trial period Monday, producing an all-time track record handle, or sum of wagers, before a scattering of race personnel, trainers and a few spectators who watched from their cars due to safety measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fonner garnered $1,340,047 in handle, according to The Grand Island Independent. But only $28,571 was wagered locally, meaning the rest of the roughly $1.3 million pot was generated through wagering facilities across the nation, and even in Australia and Canada.

On the surface, such robust figures seem to indicate a rousing success. Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak offered a more somber conclusion.

“Monday, March 23, was a monumental day in the history of Fonner Park,” Kotulak told the Independent. “Unfortunately, that was not the case for recouping expenses to conduct racing. The horsemen and Fonner Park retain only a tiny sliver of the overall money that’s raised.”

Fonner Park to run horse races with no spectators for two-week trial period

Fonner Park ceased racing operations entirely on March 16, following the precedent forged by virtually every other sporting event around the world. However, three days later, the Nebraska State Racing Commission passed a motion granting a two-week trial period of conducting races without spectators during an "emergency meeting."

Fans and interested bettors were able to watch the action live across the country on the TVG Network as Will Rogers Downs in Oklahoma is believed to be the only other track hosting live races early this week.

“I have that TVG app from home, and I was watching it and it’s pretty cool to see Fonner Park being broadcasted to the nation,” Mark Hibdon, a trainer from Texas and regular at Fonner in recent years, told the Independent. "... To see Fonner Park surviving and making a go at it ... I mean, these guys are just awesome. I don’t know how we’re pulling it off, but we’re doing it.”

The races will continue three days a week — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — until the trial period ends April 1, when officials are expected to convene and re-assess the situation.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+4
