Fonner Park captures nationwide attention in debut of trial period, but it might not be enough

Though the grandstands were empty, a Grand Island race track attracted eyes from across the country.

Fonner Park debuted a spectator-less trial period Monday, producing an all-time track record handle, or sum of wagers, before a scattering of race personnel, trainers and a few spectators who watched from their cars due to safety measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fonner garnered $1,340,047 in handle, according to The Grand Island Independent. But only $28,571 was wagered locally, meaning the rest of the roughly $1.3 million pot was generated through wagering facilities across the nation, and even in Australia and Canada.

On the surface, such robust figures seem to indicate a rousing success. Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak offered a more somber conclusion.

“Monday, March 23, was a monumental day in the history of Fonner Park,” Kotulak told the Independent. “Unfortunately, that was not the case for recouping expenses to conduct racing. The horsemen and Fonner Park retain only a tiny sliver of the overall money that’s raised.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}