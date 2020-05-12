Fonner Park cancels one day of racing as other racetracks begin reopening
Fonner Park

Fonner Park announced Tuesday it was eliminating one day of its extended season due to other racetracks beginning to re-open. 

 GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT

The party is winding down at Fonner Park. 

The Grand Island racetrack announced Tuesday it is eliminating one day of its extended season due to racetracks around the country launching reopen efforts. 

As a result, there will be no racing on May 21.

Fonner Park had seen a surge in nationwide wagers after operating on a no-spectator policy. In late April, Fonner Park was one of just five tracks holding live races in the country. With more eyes on the track, came more revenue, which prompted the Nebraska State Racing Commission to pass a 12-day racing extension for the month of May. 

"I am grateful that horsemen have come to run their horses with us at Fonner Park and I am grateful that we were able to pull off the feat of no spectator racing for nearly 10 weeks, but the party is winding down," Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said in a release.

Following this week's schedule — races are slated to run Tuesday and Wednesday — Fonner Park will host five more race days, and conclude its season May 27. 

