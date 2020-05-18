Eagle Raceway for sale but not ceasing operations yet

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Eagle Raceway, one of the state's largest racetracks, is down but not out.

A post on the racetrack's Facebook page Monday confirmed the track has been listed for sale, but emphasized it is not closed despite being unable to host races because of the pandemic.

The track's 12,122-square-foot property was listed on a realty website Monday morning. It is not immediately clear when the property was initially listed for sale.

"We are still planning on racing this season when we are able to," the post read. "Hopefully Nebraska lets us open up for auto racing soon."

Roger Hadan, owner of Eagle Raceway, told the Journal Star last month he hoped Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts would allow tracks across the state to operate with at least 30% capacity to start.

The governor's office has yet to reveal a plan to resume racing operations.

An April 20 post on the Eagle Raceway Facebook page read: "Eagle Raceway will not survive if we do not open and at least do some form of business."