Dates set for the 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha

The US Olympic Swimming Trials have been rescheduled for June 13-20, 2021, at CHI Health Center Omaha, USA Swimming announced Friday.

The event format — 15 sessions over eight days — will remain the same.

The Trials were originally set for June of this year, but were postponed after the Tokyo Olympics were pushed back a year.

Those currently with tickets will have two options:

* Re-issuance of new tickets in the same seats for the same session or sessions.

* Refunds within the next six months.

More than 1,200 swimmers have qualified for the Olympic Trials.

The Trials and the 2021 College World Series will overlap by two days. The CWS is set to begin June 19 at TD Ameritrade Park. The 2016 Trials and CWS overlapped, too, but it was reverse with the back end of the baseball tournament overlapping with the start of the swimming event.

