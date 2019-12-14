Crawford stops Kavaliauskas to retain welterweight title

Crawford said afterward he wasn't hurt by that shot and it wasn't long before he was the one doing more damage.

Kavaliauskas kept throwing big punches that drove Crawford backward when they landed, but Crawford used his speed advantage to slip out of the way of many of them while landing his own combinations.

Crawford took a hard shot early in the seventh but then began answering and finally caught Kavaliauskas with a looping right near the ear that sent him to the canvas.

Crawford finished it two rounds later, first using a three-punch combination to set up a right uppercut that sent Kavaliauskas to the canvas. He got up but Crawford then threw a right hook that returned Kavaliauskas to the canvas, and the fight was immediately waved off.

On the undercard, Teofimo Lopez got his title and Michael Conlan got his revenge.

Lopez won a lightweight belt with a second-round stoppage of Richard Commey, and Conlan beat Olympic rival Vladimir Nikitin.