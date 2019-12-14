Crawford stops Kavaliauskas to retain welterweight title

NEW YORK — Terence Crawford knocked down Egidijus Kavaliauskas three times before stopping him in the ninth round Saturday night to remain unbeaten and defend his welterweight title.
Kavaliauskas had never been knocked down as a pro and Crawford said this week he couldn't recall even seeing him hurt. But Crawford dropped the challenger once in the seventh round and twice more in the ninth before referee Ricky Gonzalez stopped it at 44 seconds of the round.
Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs), an Omaha native, absorbed perhaps more shots than usual but seemed to enjoy getting to show he has power, too, letting out a big smile as Kavaliauskas returned to his corner looking frustrated after one round late in the fight.
“I thought I had to entertain you all for a little bit," Crawford said. “He’s a strong fighter, durable, and I thought I’d give the crowd something to cheer for.”
Kavaliauskas (21-1-1), a Lithuanian who was the mandatory challenger for Crawford's WBO belt, had some good moments in the first few rounds before Crawford took control midway through the fight and then poured it on late.
Crawford fought cautiously at the outset and Kavaliauskas showed why there was reason to when he landed a big right early in the third round and then a couple more punches inside as Crawford tried to hold on. Crawford ended up going to a knee but Kavaliauskas wasn't credited with a knockdown, the referee apparently determining Crawford had been pushed down.
Crawford said afterward he wasn't hurt by that shot and it wasn't long before he was the one doing more damage.
Kavaliauskas kept throwing big punches that drove Crawford backward when they landed, but Crawford used his speed advantage to slip out of the way of many of them while landing his own combinations.
Crawford took a hard shot early in the seventh but then began answering and finally caught Kavaliauskas with a looping right near the ear that sent him to the canvas.
You have free articles remaining.
Crawford finished it two rounds later, first using a three-punch combination to set up a right uppercut that sent Kavaliauskas to the canvas. He got up but Crawford then threw a right hook that returned Kavaliauskas to the canvas, and the fight was immediately waved off.
On the undercard, Teofimo Lopez got his title and Michael Conlan got his revenge.
Lopez won a lightweight belt with a second-round stoppage of Richard Commey, and Conlan beat Olympic rival Vladimir Nikitin.
Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) was spectacular in his first title fight, wobbling Commey with a left hand early in the second round and then flooring him with a hard right hand. Commey (29-3) had trouble regaining his balance and fell forward, and once he did get up Lopez pounced on him in the corner and unloaded a barrage of punches until referee David Fields stepped in and stopped it at 1:13 of the round.
The New York native who fought for his parents' Honduras in the 2016 Olympics celebrated with his signature back flip before being joined in the ring by Vasiliy Lomachenko, the two-time Olympic gold medalist who Lopez could now meet next year to unify 135-pound titles.
“You all know who I want to fight next. 2020 is going to be a big year," Lopez said.
Lomachenko is considered one of the best boxers in the world but Lopez appears to have the power to stand in with anyone.
“The kid's got dynamite in his hands," promoter Lou DiBella said.
Lomachenko said he wasn't entirely impressed with Lopez, given that the fight only went a couple rounds, though acknowledged that the 22-year-old hits hard.
“He has the power, of course, he has the power, and he's a smart fighter, but it depends on the opponents,” Lomachenko said.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.