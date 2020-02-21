Competitors cut to 24 for match play at PBA US Open

Anthony Simonsen averaged 227.86 over eight games Friday to finish with the top pinfall total after the fourth qualifying round at the PBA U.S. Open at Sun Valley Lanes.

Simonson, from Little Elm, Texas, had a high game of 246 on his way to a Friday total of 1,823, pushing his overall pinfall to 7,067. His score led 24 bowlers into the first round of match play later Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jason Belmonte of Australia was second at 7,023 after Friday's pinfall of 1,768. Defending champion Francois Lavoie of Canada was fifth at 6,982 after Friday's 1,772.

EJ Tackett of Huntington, Indiana, had a Friday pinfall of 1,747 to tie Osku Palermaa of Finland for 24th at 6,759, then defeated Palermaa 225-204 in a rolloff to claim the final match-play slot.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0