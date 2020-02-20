Canadian Wilkins moves into first at US Open, field cut to top 36

Zach Wilkins of Canada averaged 222.13 over eight games Thursday to push his pinfall total to 5,331 at the PBA U.S. Open at Sun Valley Lanes.

And an extra game was required before the 108-player field could be cut to 36 for Friday's fourth qualifying round.

Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams, a two-time U.S. Open winner, and amateur Perry Crowell of Hoquiam, Wash., were tied at the cutline with 5,003 pins apiece. Crowell prevailed in a one-game roll-off 184-151 to advance. Williams' score in the roll-off was his lowest of the tournament.

Wilkins moved into first place after finishing Wednesday in third. Australia's Jason Belmonte remained second at 5,255. Kristopher Prather of Plainfield, Illinois, who was the leader Wednesday, was tied for second with Belmonte. Defending champion Francois Lavoie of Canada was sixth at 5,210.

Midland University's Kristopher Yadao finished 91st (4,673). Hastings College's Blake Earnest of Wood River finished 99th (4,563).

The event continues Friday with the fourth round of qualifying, after which the field will be cut again to 24 and match play will begin.

