After winning first set, Sock, Withrow fall in second-round doubles match at US Open
US Open Tennis

Jack Sock serves to Adrian Mannarino, of France, during the second round of the US Open on Wednesday in New York.

 Seth Wenig, The Associated Press

Lincoln native Jack Sock and Omaha Burke graduate Jackson Burke lost their second-round doubles match in three sets at the U.S. Open on Saturday in New York.

Sock and Withrow took the first set 7-5 against Croatia's Mate Pavic and Brazil's Bruno Soares before dropping the next two 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The American duo limited their mistakes, however, hitting 24 unforced errors to Pavic and Soares' 33. Sock and Withrow combined for seven aces and only three double faults. Pavic and Soares had just four aces but nine service faults.

Sock, who is ranked 128th in the world in doubles, was eliminated in singles on Wednesday. Pavic, ranked No. 17, and 27th-ranked Soares advance to take on Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, both of Great Britain, in the quarterfinals.

