The newest member of USL League One has a name.
The Union Omaha name, the team crest and colors were unveiled Thursday at a block party in Omaha.
Omaha, the 11th team in the United Soccer League's third division, will begin play in April 2020 at Werner Park.
“We are a club formed by people with a common purpose; it only seemed appropriate that our name should embody this vision. We are honored to officially be Union Omaha,” said Alliance Omaha Soccer CEO and managing partner Gary Green.
The team’s crest features a great horned owl, a nighttime hunter native to the Omaha region. The crest also incorporates an image iconic to the soccer community: an original football, a nod to soccer’s history and culture.
“This is a crest our players and our fans will wear over their hearts, and they do so knowing that it is not just the crest, but our club, being built from the ground up.”
The team colors are black, white and lightning yellow.
Union Omaha, which will be coached by Jay Mims, kicks off its inaugural season April 25. The club will conduct its first set of open tryouts before the end of 2019.
The club is currently taking deposits for season tickets.
The other USL One teams are the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, FC Tucson, Forward Madison FC, Greenville Triumph SC, Lansing Ignite FC, North Texas SC, Orlando City B, Richmond Kickers, South Georgia Tormenta FC and Toronto FC II.