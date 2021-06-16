Olympic Swim Trials scene: Ledecky's wins expected, but even a drop of doubt drives suspense

OMAHA — Sometimes, even a droplet of doubt drives suspense.

Katie Ledecky, casually referred to as the greatest women's distance swimmer in American history, had an unordinary itinerary at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Wednesday: Race the 200-meter freestyle. Conduct interviews. Then, come back out an hour later and compete in a race almost eight times longer in length.

She's expected to win every time she jumps into the pool. But what if she doesn't? Nothing is guaranteed. After all, the top swimmers in the country are lined up on either side of her.

That's what draws unparalleled attention. The "Katie" chants. The aimed phone cameras. If there was any question who is carrying the post-Michael Phelps era torch in terms of popularity for USA Swimming, that's been answered over the past week-plus at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Ledecky flexed to dominating victories in both races, winning the 200 in 1 minute, 55.11 seconds, a full body length ahead of Allison Schmitt, who finished second. Then she wowed in the 1,500, clocking a championship record time of 15:40.50. She will be a heavy favorite in that event at the Tokyo Olympics next month, which will be the Americans' debut in the 1,500.