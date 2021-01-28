NWU men's basketball team postpones Saturday's game vs. Dubuque; will now open season Sunday at home vs. Rockford

The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team has delayed the start of its season once again.

The Prairie Wolves’ home game Saturday against Dubuque has been postponed — the fourth one called off because of COVID-19.

That means NWU will now open the season Sunday with a nonconference home contest against Rockford University at 2 p.m. at Snyder Arena.

NWU’s first American Rivers Conference game will be Wednesday at Buena Vista. A home game against Buena Vista originally scheduled for Jan. 20 has been moved to Feb. 11.

No makeup dates have been set for the Wolves’ other three games that have been called off — the road game at Wartburg and the home contests against Simpson and Dubuque.

