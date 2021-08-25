'No one leaves here a loser': Hastings' memorable run at the LLWS comes to a close

After a 10-0 loss to Abilene, Texas, Hastings is headed home from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Ten 12-year-olds will be leaving with memories of a lifetime.
"No one leaves this place a loser," the ESPN broadcast picked up coach Dustin Rader telling his players. "That sticks with me like more than you know. Think of the experience we had, think of the relationships we made.
"Tears are fine."
Fishing, spike ball and winning ballgames: The story of Hastings' journey to the Little League World Series
Hastings was within striking distance in Tuesday's elimination game at the Little League World Series. Texas led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before breaking the game open with eight runs.
The scoring outburst was highlighted by Dylan Regala's three-run shot to dead center field.
Texas pitcher Carter Nelson struck out nine and allowed only two hits.
The Hastings team left Nebraska more than two weeks ago and headed to Indianapolis for the Midwest Regional. After winning the tournament, Hastings went straight to Williamsport, won its opening game and became the first team from Nebraska to win two LLWS games.
After Tuesday's loss, the Hastings players gathered in the outfield and listened to their coaches. They shared hugs and gathered some infield dirt with Gatorade cups.
No, they're not leaving Williamsport empty-handed.
"I want them to be able to take with them an experience of a lifetime that truthfully no one could ever take away from them," Rader told the Journal Star before the LLWS began. "To me, the biggest thing is that bond that these guys have formed. I just think this is an experience that they will never ever, ever get in their lives."
Hastings will hold a community celebration for the team on Sept. 1. A team parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. and a reception will be held at Duncan Field beginning at 6.
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.