Nepple pitches Hastings Little League to more history in Williamsport
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

LLWS Washington Nebraska Baseball

Hastings' Hunter Nepple celebrates after getting the final out of a complete-game win over Sammamish, Wash., in a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.

 GENE J. PUSKAR, The Associated Press

Hastings' Little League baseball team continues to make history.

A while back, the team won the city's first state championship. Now it's the first team from Nebraska to win two or more games in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Behind another pitching gem from Hunter Nepple, Hastings held off Sammamish, Washington, 3-2 in a Little League World Series elimination game Monday.

Hastings rallies after rain delay to force extras, but Hawaii strikes with big inning at LLWS
Fishing, spike ball and winning ballgames: The story of Hastings' journey to the Little League World Series

Hastings will play either Texas or New Jersey — those two will play Tuesday afternoon — at 2 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

Nepple, who pitched Hastings to a tournament-opening win Thursday, allowed only two hits and struck out seven. He wiggled his way out of trouble in the fourth inning when Washington plated two runs after loading the bases — single, error and a walk — with no outs.

Nepple retired nine of the final 10 batters.

A tall righty, Nepple also made an impact with his bat. He drove in two runs on a hard single to left in the bottom of the third inning. Ben Wibbels later added an infield RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.

Hastings is the second team from Nebraska to reach the Little League World Series. Kearney made it to Williamsport in 2012 and won one game.

Hunter Nepple throws gem, has 3 hits as Hastings wins opening-round game at LLWS

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

