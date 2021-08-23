Nepple pitches Hastings Little League to more history in Williamsport

Hastings' Little League baseball team continues to make history.

A while back, the team won the city's first state championship. Now it's the first team from Nebraska to win two or more games in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Behind another pitching gem from Hunter Nepple, Hastings held off Sammamish, Washington, 3-2 in a Little League World Series elimination game Monday.

Hastings will play either Texas or New Jersey — those two will play Tuesday afternoon — at 2 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

Nepple, who pitched Hastings to a tournament-opening win Thursday, allowed only two hits and struck out seven. He wiggled his way out of trouble in the fourth inning when Washington plated two runs after loading the bases — single, error and a walk — with no outs.

Nepple retired nine of the final 10 batters.

A tall righty, Nepple also made an impact with his bat. He drove in two runs on a hard single to left in the bottom of the third inning. Ben Wibbels later added an infield RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.

Hastings is the second team from Nebraska to reach the Little League World Series. Kearney made it to Williamsport in 2012 and won one game.

