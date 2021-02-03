 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Wesleyan rusty in losing season opener to Buena Vista
View Comments
NWU MEN’S HOOPS

Nebraska Wesleyan rusty in losing season opener to Buena Vista

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
State college basketball logo

In a matchup of a team that had played three games and one that had played none, the busier squad won out Wednesday.

The Buena Vista men's basketball team rode a 45-point first half to a 76-64 win over Nebraska Wesleyan in the Prairie Wolves' season opener in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The Beavers (3-1) held NWU to 40% shooting from the field, including 5-for-27 on three-pointers. Buena Vista led 45-28 at the half.

Nebraska Wesleyan was picked to finish second in the American Rivers Conference preseason poll, Buena Vista fifth.

Zane Neubahm had 18 points for the Beavers.

Josh Rogers and Peyton Priest scored 12 points each for Nebraska Wesleyan, which didn't return a starter from a team that went 25-4 last season, including 15-1 in ARC play. Nine players scored for NWU, which forced 18 turnovers but didn't shoot well, including a 9-for-18 effort on free throws.

The Prairie Wolves play at Loras on Saturday before taking on Buena Vista again, in Lincoln this time, on Feb. 11.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Mahoney State Park's new climbing wall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News