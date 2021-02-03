Nebraska Wesleyan rusty in losing season opener to Buena Vista

In a matchup of a team that had played three games and one that had played none, the busier squad won out Wednesday.

The Buena Vista men's basketball team rode a 45-point first half to a 76-64 win over Nebraska Wesleyan in the Prairie Wolves' season opener in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The Beavers (3-1) held NWU to 40% shooting from the field, including 5-for-27 on three-pointers. Buena Vista led 45-28 at the half.

Nebraska Wesleyan was picked to finish second in the American Rivers Conference preseason poll, Buena Vista fifth.

Zane Neubahm had 18 points for the Beavers.

Josh Rogers and Peyton Priest scored 12 points each for Nebraska Wesleyan, which didn't return a starter from a team that went 25-4 last season, including 15-1 in ARC play. Nine players scored for NWU, which forced 18 turnovers but didn't shoot well, including a 9-for-18 effort on free throws.

The Prairie Wolves play at Loras on Saturday before taking on Buena Vista again, in Lincoln this time, on Feb. 11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0