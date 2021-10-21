Nebraska native's rise as one of the world's top bull riders has him stopping through Lincoln

Halverson, who joined the tour in May, is ranked No. 33 in the world, and he is the youngest rider in the top 35.

Just 18 months ago, Halverson was preparing to graduate from Gordon-Rushville High School. Now he's one of the top bull riders in the world.

It's been a fast ride to the top, but this is how Halverson envisioned it.

"I was going to do everything in my power to get to where I am today, and I'm still trying to work to get even further to be where I want to be," he said. "It's just something I've worked for since I was a little kid, so I kind of always expected myself to be here.

"But it's a super-big blessing to be here and achieve what I've been going after my whole life."

Though Halverson is one of the youngest competitors on the circuit, he has found a place with the veterans. The older riders have been very welcoming.

"It's all pretty much a big family once you get back there in the locker room," Halverson said. "They're all pretty helpful and I can turn to any of them for questions and for help and they'll be right there for me. It's pretty cool ... just a couple years ago watching them on TV, wanting to be there someday and then I'm riding with them."