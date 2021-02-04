 Skip to main content
NCAA Division III will not offer championship events for winter sports
Nebraska Wesleyan athletes and others at the Division III will not get a chance to compete for national championships this winter.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it will not have winter championship events due to low participation numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sports affected are men's and women's basketball, men's and women's swimming, men's and women's indoor track and field, men's and women's hockey and wrestling.

The NCAA Championships Committee said a 60% participation threshold is needed for basketball, swimming and track, and 70% is needed for hockey.

A little less than 50% of Division III men's and women's basketball teams, including schools from the American Rivers Conference, are playing this winter.

The only sport reaching its needed threshold is wrestling at 61.8%.

The NCAA has already canceled D-II and D-III fall sport championship events, but said it is hopeful of holding Division III spring championship events.

