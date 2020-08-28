World of Outlaws star Schatz seeks to find new gear at track he knows well — I-80 Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donny Schatz is one of the more decorated drivers in the history of the World of Outlaws series.

The 10-time points champion has been on the circuit since 1997, so he has seen a countless number of race tracks.

But ask him about I-80 Speedway — though Schatz and his fellow drivers don't hit it as often as other tracks — and he expresses a fondness for the oval near Greenwood.

"It's a great place to race," Schatz said. "Everybody likes going there. It just has a unique setting where you can see it right off the interstate, and it's partway between Lincoln and Omaha where we have an awesome fan base.

"We've always had great races there, so hopefully this weekend is another one."

Though they drive all over the Midwest, the World of Outlaws, the nation's top sprint series, will be making their first rounds in Nebraska since 2017, and first at I-80 Speedway since 2016. The series was scheduled to appear at I-80 in June, but COVID-19 pushed back the date to Sunday.

For Schatz, who has 297 career victories, it will be a chance to conquer another track. He has yet to win at I-80 Speedway. He finished second in 2016.