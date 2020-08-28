World of Outlaws star Schatz seeks to find new gear at track he knows well — I-80 Speedway

Donny Schatz is one of the more decorated drivers in the history of the World of Outlaws series.
The 10-time points champion has been on the circuit since 1997, so he has seen a countless number of race tracks.
But ask him about I-80 Speedway — though Schatz and his fellow drivers don't hit it as often as other tracks — and he expresses a fondness for the oval near Greenwood.
"It's a great place to race," Schatz said. "Everybody likes going there. It just has a unique setting where you can see it right off the interstate, and it's partway between Lincoln and Omaha where we have an awesome fan base.
"We've always had great races there, so hopefully this weekend is another one."
Though they drive all over the Midwest, the World of Outlaws, the nation's top sprint series, will be making their first rounds in Nebraska since 2017, and first at I-80 Speedway since 2016. The series was scheduled to appear at I-80 in June, but COVID-19 pushed back the date to Sunday.
For Schatz, who has 297 career victories, it will be a chance to conquer another track. He has yet to win at I-80 Speedway. He finished second in 2016.
A victory in Nebraska also would boost Schatz's hopes of capturing another series points championship with 19 days of racing remaining. He won four straight titles from 2006-09, and again in 2012 before a stretch of five in a row from 2014-18, a run that included a whopping 147 main-feature victories.
Though he's in the mix — third in points behind Logan Schuchart and Brad Sweet — Schatz doesn't hide the expectations he has for himself.
"Three wins is all we have on the season," said Schatz, who finished second last year by four points. "We have had a lot of terrible finishes, but it's a building process."
That process includes a new engine. Schatz, who races for Tony Stewart, and his team are in their first full season using the Ford Performance Stewart 410 motor.
How rare is Ford's presence on the World of Outlaws tour? When Schatz won a race last October, it marked the first time since 1998 that a World of Outlaws car reached Victory Lane on a Ford-built motor.
The season also has been disrupted many times because of COVID-19, which is preventing drivers like Schatz from finding a rhythm with the car.
"There isn't a whole lot you can do about it other than keep motivated and keep your guys going," he said. "My guys are putting in twice the effort to keep us in position, so I'm proud of them, but hopefully we can get our things going the right way here."
Schatz ranks third all-time with his 297 World of Outlaw main-feature wins, sitting only behind legendary sprint drivers Steve Kinser (577) and Sammy Swindell (394). Yeah, good company.
And the 43-year-old Schatz sees no reason to slow down anytime soon.
"I hope I can do it until I'm healthy enough or barring injury," the Fargo, North Dakota, resident said. "This is what I've invested 25 years in. I still enjoy doing it."
So what keeps the veteran driver sharp on the track? It's his home life. Schatz keeps himself busy in Fargo, helping with the family truck stop business. He's also a licensed pilot.
"I have a good life away from it," he said. "That's something that keeps me refreshed. I go home and have a business and stay away from having to focus on the racing 24/7, 365.
"There's a lot of things that I'm just a normal person away from the race track, and I think that probably keeps things as normal as you could imagine."
Racing on Sunday at I-80 Speedway will begin at 7 p.m., and the card includes the sports mods class. General admission tickets are $36 for adults. Purchasing info can be found at worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/schedule or by calling 844-347-8849.
