With guidelines in place, I-80 Speedway will open its season Friday

I-80 Speedway has received the green light to begin hosting races.

The track, located near Greenwood, will hold its first event of the year Friday, I-80 Speedway's Facebook page noted Saturday. The card will feature the Malvern Bank super late models, and non-sanctioned modifieds, sport mods, stock cars and sport compacts. Racing will begin at 7:15 p.m.

I-80's regular weekly racing schedule will kick-start June 19.

The track will have similar COVID-19 guidelines to Eagle Raceway, which opened its season Saturday. Both tracks are in Cass County.

Groups of no more than six patrons will be allowed to sit together, and groups are asked to sit 6 feet from the nearest group.

Patrons will be asked to use social distancing while in concession stand lines. Sunflower seeds, peanuts and gum are not allowed on the premises.

Because seating will be limited, fans are asked to purchase their tickets in advance. Ticket info can be found at I-80 Speedway's website (i-80speedway.com).

Eagle Raceway, which runs races on Saturday, opened in front of a capped 25% capacity. A total of 180 cars were on hand.