An avid race fan, Josh Leonard hasn't missed the Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway.
He has watched all eight of them as a spectator.
It will be different this week. One could say that the Gibbon native will have a front-row seat to Nebraska's biggest and richest racing event.
Leonard is one of several Nebraska divers who will run against the Lucas Oil Late Model Series drivers on Friday and Saturday at the track near Greenwood.
"The environment, the people … to see those guys that you sit and watch on TV, it's just cool that we're going to finally be a part of it," Leonard said. "My son, he loves going because he sees those drivers and they're role models to him. For us to get a chance to race with them, he thinks that's pretty cool, too."
The I-80 event actually starts Thursday with the Malvern Bank-sponsored GO 50 event, which will feature the Lucas Oil Late Model and the SLMR late model series. They'll race in separate classes on Night 1 — call it a nice appetizer to the main dish — before merging and going for the same prize Friday and Saturday.
For Leonard, it's a chance to challenge the best late model drivers in the country. The Jonathan Davenports. The Scott Bloomquists. The Tim McCreadies. The Jimmy Owens.
"Honestly, I've always wanted to race against these guys," Leonard said. "When I had the opportunity to drive for Rick Honeycutt this year, that was kind of part of the goal was to hit Silver Dollar Nationals. You know when you're racing against those guys, it's the best in the nation."
Leonard has been racing late models since 2005. Yet the 33-year-old is tagged a rookie at I-80 Speedway. He's driving his first full season at the track, and it's been a success.
Leonard is second in season points in the Super Late Model class, trailing Bill Leighton by four points. Leonard has one win and five top-five finishes this year at I-80.
"I honestly figured if we could end up top three in track points, I figured for a first season that would be a goal to try and meet," said Leonard, who runs a screen printing business with his sister in Gibbon. "We've kind of exceeded that a little bit and we're kind of running for the title right now, so we're definitely farther ahead than what we were anticipating."
Leonard anticipates a bigger challenge this weekend. There is no room for error when racing on the same track with full-time late model drivers who put a lot resources into their cars.
"I kind of go in defense mode because you already know you're going in behind," Leonard said. "Those guys do it for a living, so you know you're going in behind and you just got to make sure your stuff is 100 percent, your driving is 100 percent. You just to make sure that everything's right when your going against the caliber of those guys."
Late models have been a big part of the Leonard family. His father was racing the machines by 1979, and his brother got hooked, too. Leonard recalls working in the shop with his dad as a kid, getting the car bodies ready.
Leonard also raced Modifieds for a season, and SportMods another year, but late models are his go-to.
"Around here, it's kind of the premier series," said Leonard, who has cut his teeth racing at Dawson County Speedway in Lexington. "It's a lot better paying racing. The technology in them definitely keeps you on your toes."
Thursday's Lucas Oil Late Model main event will be 50 laps. Then the late model drivers will spend two days chasing $53,000, which goes to the winner of Saturday's 80-lap main event.
Davenport, the current points leader on the Lucas Oil series, is the defending race champion.
The USMTS Modified series also will take to I-80 Speedway on Friday and Saturday night.
Racing on Thursday will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 and $15 for children ages 6-12. Racing on Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 for Friday and $40 for Saturday, and tickets for children 6-12 both nights are $15 a piece. Children 5 and under get in free.