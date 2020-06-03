Return of organized sporting events in Nebraska will begin on a pair of dirt tracks, including Eagle

* Sunflower seeds and peanuts will not be allowed in the grandstand area.

* Fans will be asked to use social distance techniques in the parking lot.

"We're going to do some different options," Hadan said. "There's going to be the ability to order your food from your seat and then we'll bring it out to them, try to keep people out of lines. We want to open every one of the concession areas to try to make sure that people can go into lines and having some spacing in them. The bathrooms are going to be marked, so they're one way in and one way out.

"There's a lot of hoops we're jumping through."

The pit area will have similar guidelines, pit crews will be limited to six people (including driver) and pit meetings will be conducted via online.

The return of racing comes with some sacrifices, including a decrease in purse money, which is fueled by gate returns. So less fans and less return equals less prize money.

"It's scary because we need to figure out how to operate this place without very many fans in the stands," Hadan said. "It's going to create some consequences for the fans who do come and the drivers who participate to cover the purse."