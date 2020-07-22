Omaha driver has shown he can race with the big boys, and now gets another shot at Silver Dollar Nationals

The Silver Dollar Nationals culminates with an 80-lap main event on Saturday, which awards the winner a fat check for $53,000.

There’s another fun aspect to the Silver Dollar Nationals. It gives some of the area’s top late model drivers a chance to race against the big boys, and a handful of them are sprinkled into the heat races. Reaching the main event — “The show,” as some call it — in and of itself is quite an accomplishment for Nebraska drivers.

“It’s definitely one of those deals that you always look forward to during the year because you’re racing against the best of the best in the country,” Schaller said. “They’re just so used to driving the car way harder and way faster than we are all of the time, so trying to overdrive without driving to mess up anything is usually the biggest feat to overcome as a driver.”

Which makes Schaller’s showing in 2017 that much more impressive.

The 37-year-old started in 31st position, and he found a pace that kept him on the lead lap. Then he started making some moves over the final half of the main event.

“I was fortunate enough that there was a decent amount of cautions,” Schaller said.