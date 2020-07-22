Omaha driver has shown he can race with the big boys, and now gets another shot at Silver Dollar Nationals

Ben Schaller left racing behind well before his 30th birthday.
The plan was to live a more normal life that didn’t require the endless hours needed to get a race car ready every week in the spring and summer. But Schaller still needed a competitive outlet, so he turned to golf.
Let’s just say, golf spun out in the second turn.
“Golf was competitive, but I knew that I was never going to be as good at that as I was with my racing,” Schaller says. “It didn’t really scratch that itch for me.
“I know that I’m never going to be a scratch golfer because I just don’t have the time or patience to do it.”
After five years away from the sport, Schaller returned to racing in the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series in 2014, and he’s glad he did.
The highlight of his return was a season points championship in 2016 at I-80 Speedway.
But Schaller, who continues to reside in Omaha, has another track badge of honor. He finished in 14th place at the 2017 Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80. The event, which returns for a 10th year this week, brings to Nebraska the country’s top late model drivers from the Lucas Oil Series.
“Since it is their job, that’s their office,” Schaller said.
The Silver Dollar Nationals culminates with an 80-lap main event on Saturday, which awards the winner a fat check for $53,000.
There’s another fun aspect to the Silver Dollar Nationals. It gives some of the area’s top late model drivers a chance to race against the big boys, and a handful of them are sprinkled into the heat races. Reaching the main event — “The show,” as some call it — in and of itself is quite an accomplishment for Nebraska drivers.
“It’s definitely one of those deals that you always look forward to during the year because you’re racing against the best of the best in the country,” Schaller said. “They’re just so used to driving the car way harder and way faster than we are all of the time, so trying to overdrive without driving to mess up anything is usually the biggest feat to overcome as a driver.”
Which makes Schaller’s showing in 2017 that much more impressive.
The 37-year-old started in 31st position, and he found a pace that kept him on the lead lap. Then he started making some moves over the final half of the main event.
“I was fortunate enough that there was a decent amount of cautions,” Schaller said.
He toyed with a top-10 finish, but a crowded group of cars led to Schaller jumping the rear of Lucas Oil driver Dennis Erb Jr., with nearly 10 laps to go.
Schaller managed to pull off a top-15 finish, but it left him thinking about the what ifs.
“It was mixed feelings,” said Schaller, who is sixth in points this year on the Malvern Bank West circuit. “Obviously I was happy that we finished the race and I was happy we were able to make it throughout the race without having any mechanical issues. Obviously a top-15 in that series is awesome, but being able to sniff the top 10 and just having it go away the last couple of laps, that’s the part that was disappointing.”
The best finish by a Nebraska driver at the Silver Dollar Nationals came in 2013, when Madison’s Travis Dickes took 10th.
Schaller’s interest in racing started with his father, Will, who was involved in racing before Ben was born. Schaller started racing karts in 1992. By 2001 he was racing late models. His father remains a big part of his racing, serving on Schaller’s pit crew.
Schaller is looking forward to another shot at the Lucas Oil Series drivers, including past Silver Dollar Nationals winners Scott Bloomquist, Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie and Bobby Pierce, last year’s winner.
This year’s Silver Dollar Nationals event is even bigger, now extending over four days instead of three.
It begins at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Prelude to the Silver Dollar Nationals, which will feature the MBSLMR late models and IMCA Modifieds.
The Lucas Oil Late Model drivers will take over the track on Thursday for the Dirt Track GO 50, sort of a warmup for Friday and Saturday. Thursday’s card will include the BRLM late model challenge.
The Lucas Oil Series and USMTS Modifieds will battle for some big cash prizes Friday and Saturday.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!