New Mexico's Scott brothers look forward to more racing at Silver Dollar Nationals

GREENWOOD — Stormy Scott looked to improve his 2019 11th-place showing Thursday at I-80 Speedway after finishing with the fastest lap in qualifying.
The native of Las Cruces, New Mexico, started fast but ultimately did not improve, finishing 11th again in the Lucas Oil Late Model Series Dirt Track Bank Go 50. Jimmy Owen finished first to prevent a three-peat by Jonathan Davenport.
“I don't want to say we've had an up-and-down year, we've just had a down year,” Scott said. “We're trying to do everything we can to get better and keep pace with these guys. Really early on we are pretty good, but late on in the night we are not very good.
“Probably my whole racing career I've been the opposite. I was never very good early, but we are always really good when the money is on the line.”
Scott ran the fastest in the hot laps with lap times of 17.716 and 16.836 seconds to advance straight to the Dirt Track Bank Go 50 finale.
Stormy was not the only Scott in the race — his brother Johnny took the final qualifying spot.
“I kind of expect him to make the event,” Stormy Scott said. “He's good and his car is good and stuff like that. I wasn't worried much on that. He said he's been fighting some motor issues and stuff. Other than that, he would be the last one I would think that wouldn't get in the show.”
The twin brothers from New Mexico will race again Friday at I-80 trying to qualify for the Silver Dollar Nationals on Saturday.
“I was trying to get out of the B main (feature). We had been battling motor problems all night and hadn't been able to get the car to run good,” Johnny Scott said. “I'll take Stormy's backup car (Friday) and race it.
“We both want to see each other do good. This series is tough. You can be off two or three tenths (of a second) and it seems like a lot. Sometimes it plays into our advantage if one of us is quick (on) time and the other is not doing so good. Then we can compare notes and stuff on setup.”
Johnny Scott finished right where he started in the main event in 22nd place.
Owens, who won the event, started fifth before taking the lead nearly four laps into the 50-lap race. Owens is a three-time Lucas Oil National champion with wins from 2011-13.
The Silver Dollar Nationals will continue Friday and Saturday at I-80 Speedway. The winner of Saturday's main event will receive $53,000.
