New Mexico's Scott brothers look forward to more racing at Silver Dollar Nationals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREENWOOD — Stormy Scott looked to improve his 2019 11th-place showing Thursday at I-80 Speedway after finishing with the fastest lap in qualifying.

The native of Las Cruces, New Mexico, started fast but ultimately did not improve, finishing 11th again in the Lucas Oil Late Model Series Dirt Track Bank Go 50. Jimmy Owen finished first to prevent a three-peat by Jonathan Davenport.

“I don't want to say we've had an up-and-down year, we've just had a down year,” Scott said. “We're trying to do everything we can to get better and keep pace with these guys. Really early on we are pretty good, but late on in the night we are not very good.

“Probably my whole racing career I've been the opposite. I was never very good early, but we are always really good when the money is on the line.”

Scott ran the fastest in the hot laps with lap times of 17.716 and 16.836 seconds to advance straight to the Dirt Track Bank Go 50 finale.

Stormy was not the only Scott in the race — his brother Johnny took the final qualifying spot.