McCreadie passes Owens late for I-80 late models nationals victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tim McCreadie passed Jimmy Owens on the 78th lap to win the I-80 late model nationals and bank $30,000 on Saturday night at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.

Owens finished in second, Ricky Thornton was third and Josh Richards was fourth.

Caution flags on laps 64 and 70 kept the field tight. That allowed McCreadie, a past winner of the Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway, to make a move for the top spot near the end of the main feature. He edged Owens, the Lucas Oil Late Models Series points leader by.872 seconds.

"Its hard to lead here," said McCreadie, who is second in points. "My crew signaled to me that the 20 car was running hard through the middle in three. I had a little bit of run off of four and I figured if I am going to slide Jimmy Owens I had better clear him, because he doesn’t hit anybody on the track."

Owens passed McCreadie for the lead and win during Friday's preliminary main event at I-80 Speedway, which took over as host of the three-day event when Knoxville Raceway in Iowa canceled the remainder of its season because of COVID-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0