Jefferson County Speedway set to host Midwest Midget Championship

The country's top midget car drivers will take over the 1/5-mile oval at Jefferson County Speedway this weekend.

The track will host the USAC series as part of the Midwest Midget Championship. Qualifying will begin at 6:30 p.m. and racing will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Adult general admission tickets are $20, and $5 for high school students and younger. Only 1,200 tickets will be sold as the venue is limited to 75% capacity.

Any remaining tickets will be sold day of show at the main grandstand starting at 5 p.m.

The card also will feature the Jayhusker non-wing micros.

This marks the third year in which Jefferson County Speedway is hosting the USAC midgets for two nights of racing, and it's the USAC's only stop in Nebraska this summer.

Chris Windom is the current points leader and is followed by rookie Buddy Kofaid and Tyler Courtney, a past winner in Fairbury.

