Drivers get back on track as racing resumes at Eagle

EAGLE — Devyn Peterson doesn't race in Eagle often, but he led the first lap and took the first checkered flag of the 2020 season Saturday at Eagle Raceway.

The engines roared for the sport mods in the first heat race of the evening and then came to a screeching halt as a red flag came out on the very first lap. That allowed Peterson to regain his composure and heat up his tires, and he led all 10 laps in the opening heat race.

“It's pretty cool,” Peterson said. “It's good to be able to come here and run as good as we did in our first heat race.

“This coronavirus deal really has all the racers itching to get back to this. I hope I can continue to keep leading the laps.”

The season opener had been scheduled for April 17-18 with the IceBreaker Challenge at Eagle, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was postponed until Saturday's opening race. Eagle's first point qualifying race was to begin April 25.

Peterson and other racers have had their cars ready for months and have ventured hundreds of miles to find open racetracks.