Drivers get back on track as racing resumes at Eagle

EAGLE — Devyn Peterson doesn't race in Eagle often, but he led the first lap and took the first checkered flag of the 2020 season Saturday at Eagle Raceway.
The engines roared for the sport mods in the first heat race of the evening and then came to a screeching halt as a red flag came out on the very first lap. That allowed Peterson to regain his composure and heat up his tires, and he led all 10 laps in the opening heat race.
“It's pretty cool,” Peterson said. “It's good to be able to come here and run as good as we did in our first heat race.
“This coronavirus deal really has all the racers itching to get back to this. I hope I can continue to keep leading the laps.”
The season opener had been scheduled for April 17-18 with the IceBreaker Challenge at Eagle, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was postponed until Saturday's opening race. Eagle's first point qualifying race was to begin April 25.
Peterson and other racers have had their cars ready for months and have ventured hundreds of miles to find open racetracks.
“We've had (this car) ready to go for Spring Nationals clear back in March,” said Peterson, a Milford native. “We couldn't race the the beginning of April through the beginning of May. A track in South Dakota opened up and we were finally able to get some laps. That's a lot different racing from when you know what is going on and you can sleep in your own bed.”
Peterson was not the only driver who looked elsewhere to race until Saturday. Lincoln native Trevor Noonan also made the trek to South Dakota and Iowa tracks. But as much as Noonan was itching to tinker with the car, he's glad to be back on his home track.
“For the most part with the (season) delayed it was just about keeping ourselves occupied and working on the car,” Noonan said. “I-Racing, which is a simulation software, I jump on that every now and again.”
The Lincoln Northeast graduate escaped the sport mod B feature with a fifth-place finish to advance to Saturday's main event. On Saturday, he finished 12th in the main event with Shawn Harker taking the sport mod checkered flag.
Despite great runs recently, being able to race at Eagle has allowed Noonan and his race team to look over the car and make necessary adjustments quickly.
“It's never fully ready, I can tell you that,” Noonan said. “There is always something to tinker. It's never-ending and a constant battle.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!