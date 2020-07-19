Courtney wins at Jefferson County Speedway for second straight year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second straight year, Tyler Courtney celebrated on the final night at Jefferson County Speedway.

Courtney held off a couple threats to win the USAC Midwest Midget Championship on Saturday night in Fairbury.

Courtney won the 40-lap main feature from the pole position, but it wasn't easy. Buddy Kofoid challenged Courtney for a long stretch of the final race, and then Emerson Axsom gave it a shot late.

Axsom was working the inside part of the track, and took a very brief lead with three laps to go. But Courtney, working the top cushion, quickly regained the lead and didn't let it go, taking the checkered flag on Fairbury's biggest night of racing for the second straight year.

Axsom placed second and Tanner Thorson was third.

