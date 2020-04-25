Are area tracks nearing green-flag racing? There is hope, but questions and challenges remain

+2 Nebraska runner goes on 104-mile trek to raise money for Fremont YMCA Adam Monke ran 104 miles, starting and ending at the Fremont Family YMCA to raise money for the center.

Said Kosiski, "I have all kinds of ideas in my mind, but until I see what they've (state officials) got … I've got the ideas, I do not have a plan on staying shut down unless I see it's unaffordable to be able to do it."

Holding races in front of zero fans is not feasible for most dirt tracks. This weekend's races at Park Jefferson Speedway in South Dakota are being picked up by a streaming service, which requires a subscription, giving the track a small revenue source.

The majority of tracks don't have that luxury. There is money from sponsors, but the lifeblood of these tracks, and the purses to pay drivers, comes from the gate and concession stands. And though tracks sit empty, there are still large monthly expenses, mainly property taxes.

Even if restrictions are relaxed, challenges would remain. For example, if state officials cap public events in June at, say, 1,000 people, that won't necessarily help Kosiski, who has been told that such a number would include drivers and pit crew members.

"That only leaves me with 500, 600 people in the grandstand," he said. "How can I really afford to pay these (drivers) and be able to get anything ready?