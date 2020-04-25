You are the owner of this article.
Are area tracks nearing green-flag racing? There is hope, but questions and challenges remain
Are area tracks nearing green-flag racing? There is hope, but questions and challenges remain

Silver Dollar Nationals

John Duty (left) and Matt Buller (right) race in front the I-80 Speedway crowd during the 2015 Silver Dollar Nationals.

 Journal Star file photo

Park Jefferson Speedway raised some eyebrows when the South Dakota dirt track announced it would host two nights of racing in front of 700 spectators this weekend.

Some resistance, including some stern advice from the state's governor, Kristi Noem, led the track promoter to change course. The races stayed on, but without spectators.

The green flag was set to drop Saturday night in South Dakota.

So how close are Nebraska tracks to running their weekly racing programs? Eagle Raceway and I-80 Speedway near Greenwood, two of the biggest tracks in the state, remain under a red flag due to social distancing restrictions. Other area tracks at a standstill include Beatrice Speedway and Junction Motor Speedway in McCool Junction.

I-80 Speedway owner Joe Kosiski and Eagle Raceway owner Roger Hadan, like everyone else, are in to-be-determined mode.

"I'm going to try to do something as soon as I can," Kosiski said. "Until we see the (public restriction) rules that are passed to us, I don't know if there's anything that we can really be optimistic about."

Eagle Raceway, on Monday, posted on its Facebook page that it's planning to run races in May.

"We realize that direct health measures may or may not be relaxed in May, but no matter what, we are sure there will be restrictions," the post read. "After a lot of thought and debating, this is the conclusion: Eagle Raceway will not survive if we do not open and at least do some form of business."

A start date is unclear, Hadan told the Journal Star on Thursday.

What is clear: When dirt-track racing resumes, it will look much different.

Both Eagle and I-80 can attract thousands of fans for weekly racing events. Eagle's driver appreciation weekend event typically draws 10,000 people.

"I don't see that happening," Hadan said of the late May promotion.

If racing picks up next month, Hadan expects to run at a smaller scale to start. "I'm hoping (Gov. Pete Ricketts) will say that we can operate at a 30% capacity," he said.

Social distancing guidelines in the grandstand and new cleanliness measures will be put in place, and masks have been ordered for race-day workers, Hadan said.

The COVID-19 pandemic also is forcing promoters to find creative and feasible ways to start and maintain a race season. The number of classes, changes to purses, general admission ticket prices, schedules and how to spread out fans and pit crews are among the things track owners and promoters are juggling right now.

"If we can race at a 30% occupancy deal, I think we can definitely do that in the stands and make that work," Hadan said. "That's not a problem. The driver deal might be divided up into an afternoon session, or maybe two afternoon, two night sessions type deal. We've got a livestreaming service that we've built here so we can do some streaming if needed."

Said Kosiski, "I have all kinds of ideas in my mind, but until I see what they've (state officials) got … I've got the ideas, I do not have a plan on staying shut down unless I see it's unaffordable to be able to do it."

Holding races in front of zero fans is not feasible for most dirt tracks. This weekend's races at Park Jefferson Speedway in South Dakota are being picked up by a streaming service, which requires a subscription, giving the track a small revenue source.

The majority of tracks don't have that luxury. There is money from sponsors, but the lifeblood of these tracks, and the purses to pay drivers, comes from the gate and concession stands. And though tracks sit empty, there are still large monthly expenses, mainly property taxes.

Even if restrictions are relaxed, challenges would remain. For example, if state officials cap public events in June at, say, 1,000 people, that won't necessarily help Kosiski, who has been told that such a number would include drivers and pit crew members.

"That only leaves me with 500, 600 people in the grandstand," he said. "How can I really afford to pay these (drivers) and be able to get anything ready?

"I'm going to go by all of the guidelines. If (Ricketts) tells us we can only have 50 people in the month of May or something like that, it's not enough for me to open in May. A thousand patrons hardly makes it be able to make it where you can open it up and be right."

Two of the state's biggest races remain scheduled. Kosiski said the Silver Dollar Nationals, which is highlighted by the Lucas Oil Late Model Series, are still set for late July at I-80 Speedway. The RaceSaver Nationals, the nation's largest 305 sprint car event, is scheduled for early September at Eagle.

Though there are no racing events currently taking place, the local tracks remain open for limited practice sessions.

Kosiski said he is able to run a practice of 20 cars, fencing off areas to separate people by groups of 10 or less. Hadan said he is allowing three cars at a time (driver and two crew members per car).

And, yes, the drivers are going stir crazy, Hadan said.

As for the owners, they want the drivers back on the track, too. They want spectators back in the seats. They want their operations to remain afloat.

"We're no different than the restaurants," Kosiski said. "They're trying to figure out a way to keep in business, we're trying to figure out a way to keep in business."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

