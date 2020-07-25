After several close calls, Sheppard finally breaks through for $53,000 payday at Silver Dollar Nationals

GREENWOOD — Brandon Sheppard has a preference when it comes to dirt.
Yes, dirt.
Maybe that explains why the New Berlin, Illinois, native has been racing near the front for multiple years at the Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway, a prominent black dirt track.
“I like to say anywhere where the corn grows good we’re going to have a good race and we’re definitely in the middle of corn country right now,” Sheppard said. “It’s just a black, real good dirt. The middle of the track gets black and slick and hard to run on and the top gets cushion, bottom gets traction. What more can you ask for? Three lanes.”
Sheppard worked every lane en route to a victory in Saturday night’s 101-lap main event, which featured the top drivers from the Lucas Oil Late Model Series. It was a breakthrough win for Sheppard, who finished third in this event in 2016, second in 2017 and third in 2019.
“It feels good, too,” said Sheppard, who pocketed the $53,000 grand prize. “This place has treated us really good come feature time every year.
“Everything just kind of played out the way we kind of had it planned.”
The Silver Dollar Nationals, the biggest racing event in the state, took place for the 10th time at I-80 Speedway. But this was the first time the main event was 101 laps long (80 laps in the previous years). The race required a stoppage for refuels 40 laps in and took more than 63 minutes to complete.
It was at about lap 80 lap when Sheppard, who was near the front most of the race, turned up the aggression while working the top part of the track. Despite bumping into the wall in turn 2 a couple of times, Sheppard maneuvered his way around Chad Simpson for the lead with 14 laps remaining. He was never challenged over the final 8-10 laps.
“At the beginning of the day I would have liked to have the lead a little bit sooner than that because at that point I was panicking a little bit, trying to get rolling,” said Sheppard, who became the eighth different driver to win the Silver Dollar Nationals. “Once I got up there and made about 10 or 15 laps up there (on the top of the track) consistently, I knew I was a little bit better than them guys in front of me.
“I just stuck with it and luckily them guys didn’t move up in front of me and take my line away, and we were able to pull it off.”
Ricky Thornton Jr., who was making his I-80 Speedway debut, passed Simpson in the closing laps to take second place. It was an impressive finish for the 29-year-old, who spends most of his time racing IMCA Modifieds. The Adel, Iowa, native left Saturday with a $20,000 check.
“Overall having two seconds, first time at this place, we’re definitely excited,” said Thornton, who placed second during Friday’s event. “I thought (the track) was awesome. Every night was a little bit different but I’d say overall it’s probably one of the racier places we go to.”
Season points leader Jimmy Owens, who won Thursday’s GO 50 at I-80 Speedway, earned the pole for Saturday’s main event, but exited the track midway through the race because of mechanical issues.
Derek Martinez won the USMTS Modifieds 30-lap main event.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!