After several close calls, Sheppard finally breaks through for $53,000 payday at Silver Dollar Nationals

It was at about lap 80 lap when Sheppard, who was near the front most of the race, turned up the aggression while working the top part of the track. Despite bumping into the wall in turn 2 a couple of times, Sheppard maneuvered his way around Chad Simpson for the lead with 14 laps remaining. He was never challenged over the final 8-10 laps.

“At the beginning of the day I would have liked to have the lead a little bit sooner than that because at that point I was panicking a little bit, trying to get rolling,” said Sheppard, who became the eighth different driver to win the Silver Dollar Nationals. “Once I got up there and made about 10 or 15 laps up there (on the top of the track) consistently, I knew I was a little bit better than them guys in front of me.

“I just stuck with it and luckily them guys didn’t move up in front of me and take my line away, and we were able to pull it off.”

Ricky Thornton Jr., who was making his I-80 Speedway debut, passed Simpson in the closing laps to take second place. It was an impressive finish for the 29-year-old, who spends most of his time racing IMCA Modifieds. The Adel, Iowa, native left Saturday with a $20,000 check.