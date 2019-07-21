GREENWOOD -- A big fat payday got away from Bobby Pierce Jr., last year at I-80 Speedway.
The 22-year-old driver made sure it didn’t happen again.
Redemption on his mind, Pierce pulled away over the final 12 laps to capture an emotional Lucas Oil Late Models Series victory -- and the $53,000 grand prize -- in Saturday’s 80-lap feature at the Silver Dollar Nationals, the state's biggest racing event.
“It’s all going back into this,” Pierce said of Saturday’s winnings, nodding to his No. 32 late model.
Pierce was leading last year’s Silver Dollar Nationals main event before engine trouble ended his chances with three laps to go. He had the fastest car that night, and he had a year to think about it.
“I watched a lot of Dirt on Dirt (network) videos and I hate to watch this race (from 2018), but I like to watch because I was so fast and I want to see it for that,” said Pierce, who won his first race of the season. “I don’t want to watch those last 10 laps because I knew it was in the bag.
“This year was a lot of redemption.”
Though Pierce pulled away late, he had to scratch and claw his way to the checkered flag. The Oakwood, Illinois, native had to survive several challenges, including eight caution flags. His biggest obstacle came 31 laps into the race when Tim McCreadie, the early leader, put the front end of his car into the back end of Pierce’s on the front stretch as the two jockeyed for the top spot.
Pierce was not happy and McCreadie was not happy, and the two drivers exchanged, um, pleasantries, during the caution break. Luckily for Pierce, the damage to his car didn’t slow him down.
“I heard his motor and I’m waiting for him to pass me and then all of the sudden I hear, ‘bam,’ and I feel it and he’s right in my right rear tire,” Pierce said. “I was really mad about that because he was in me and I still heard him in the gas. He could have backed off and he didn’t. He was trying to wreck me or flatten my tire, so I was pretty upset about that.
“But I let that go and we got racing again and I got the lead.”
Pierce then went back and forth with Chris Madden for the top spot and two-time Silver Dollar Nationals winner Scott Bloomquist was not far behind. Pierce, who rode the top banks of the track throughout, grabbed the lead for good on lap 66.
“It was definitely the most mentally challenging race that I’ve ever won because the cushion was so treacherous and just everything else going on in the race,” Pierce said. “There was never really a time, expect for the last 10 laps where I really kind of stretched out a lead, because every time I did, a caution would come and I’d get passed (on the restart).”
Madden, competing in his first Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway, took second (and $20,000), Brandon Sheppard was third and Bloomquist was fourth.
Jonathan Davenport -- who had won the previous three Lucas Oil Late Model main events at I-80 Speedway, including last year’s Silver Dollar Nationals -- finished sixth. Davenport had one of the stronger cars during the first part of the race, but he scraped the wall between turns 3 and 4 on lap 25, losing his right-front fender.