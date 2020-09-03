After coming up short numerous times, Gullion able to check off Eagle points title in dramatic fashion

He held a 40- to a 50-point lead with three races to go one year, but Drueke edged him by two points on the final night.

"Literally, all I had to do was just make the A feature every night (for the last three races) and I blew up two motors in three nights," Gullion said. "We've had this opportunity to win the championships numerous times throughout my career, and it's always been one thing or another that's gone wrong. To not make the (A) feature on the last night, it was, 'Oh, no, not again.'

"For whatever reason this year it went our way."

Now Eagle Raceway's newest champion is looking to carry that momentum into the track's biggest event, and the country's biggest IMCA sprint event. The nation's top drivers will be on hand for three days beginning Friday for the RaceSaver Nationals. More than 100 sprints are expected there.

This will mark the seventh straight year Eagle has hosted the event. Gullion is one of only two Nebraska drivers to reach the A feature in each of the previous six years.

"It's something that we're proud of and definitely looking to continue that streak," says Gullion, whose best finish at RaceSaver Nationals was fourth in 2016.