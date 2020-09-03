After coming up short numerous times, Gullion able to check off Eagle points title in dramatic fashion

If you need advice on how to manage a stressful, out-of-your-control circumstance on a race track, Adam Gullion is your guy.
The sprint car driver found himself in quite a jam Saturday night at Eagle Raceway, an oval he knows very well.
Gullion entered the final day of the regular season leading in IMCA sprint points. His first track title at Eagle was within grasp. But Jason Danley and Tyler Drueke were on his tail in the standings, and then …
"(I) missed the transfer from the B (feature) by about 6 inches," Gullion said.
That meant the 34-year-old driver was done. No A feature. A season-first for him. Instead, Gullion stood atop his trailer, pacing, and nervous as Danley charged toward the front while the No. 91 machine sat in the pits. Had Danley won the race or finished second, he would have slipped in to take the season points title away from Gullion.
Danley finished 11th, and Gullion was able to breathe again. He celebrated his first Eagle Raceway season title. The margin was four points.
"This is one I needed to check off my list awhile ago," Gullion said. "The cars never felt the right way in years past, and we were lucky enough this year that they did."
You can't blame Gullion for thinking, "Oh, no, not again," as he watched Saturday's A feature from the sideline.
He held a 40- to a 50-point lead with three races to go one year, but Drueke edged him by two points on the final night.
"Literally, all I had to do was just make the A feature every night (for the last three races) and I blew up two motors in three nights," Gullion said. "We've had this opportunity to win the championships numerous times throughout my career, and it's always been one thing or another that's gone wrong. To not make the (A) feature on the last night, it was, 'Oh, no, not again.'
"For whatever reason this year it went our way."
Now Eagle Raceway's newest champion is looking to carry that momentum into the track's biggest event, and the country's biggest IMCA sprint event. The nation's top drivers will be on hand for three days beginning Friday for the RaceSaver Nationals. More than 100 sprints are expected there.
This will mark the seventh straight year Eagle has hosted the event. Gullion is one of only two Nebraska drivers to reach the A feature in each of the previous six years.
"It's something that we're proud of and definitely looking to continue that streak," says Gullion, whose best finish at RaceSaver Nationals was fourth in 2016.
Gullion said having a home-track advantage can be a big benefit, but you still need to show up and do your job against drivers from Texas, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
"They're not coming here to not run well and not make the show, so you definitely need to be on top of your game for sure," Gullion said.
Gullion, who grew up in Beatrice, began racing when he was 10 years old. Back then it was micro-sprints. He graduated to sprint cars by 16 and a year later bought his own car and was racing full time.
His 2020 season has been quite a juggling act. In addition to racing and raising a family, Gullion owns two businesses, including Precise Roofing, and he owns two race cars. Fellow Beatrice native Jordan Grabouski is driving the other for him.
That means working on two cars during the week for Gullion and his crew.
Just this week alone, Gullion and crew washed and prepped two cars, cleaned the trailer and stocked up on fluids and parts before tech inspection. He got the camper set up at the track Wednesday and then turned his attention to his roofing and truck companies.
It's a whirlwind, but Gullion will find his comfort zone Friday when the laps start to count.
Time to relax … kind of.
"Most of the time I do a decent job," Gullion said of balancing a busy schedule off and on the track. "I think my wife and maybe my crew would say that I could do a better job focusing on this and that, but everybody that I have around me allows me the opportunities that I have.
"If I didn't have my wife, and my kids, and my crew and my family that I have, there's no way that I'd be able to do everything I do now."
Racing at Eagle will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Jake Ita Memorial Race of Champions will be Saturday, and the main event will take place Sunday.
Race fans planning to go are asked to follow COVID-19 protocols. A maximum of 6,000 tickets will be sold per day and no more than eight people should sit in a group.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
