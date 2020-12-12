Local boxing coach John Kuebler, 'father figure' to many, made impact outside ring as well

“Kueb talked about it all the time. It's not about creating world champions, it's about creating decent human beings. And if we can do that, then we have won.”

Long ago Walenta never envisioned being a coach — now he follows similar footsteps Kuebler trod in the boxing community.

True enough, Walenta has even gone to court for kids.

"If I'm honest, he's the one who committed me to coaching," Walenta said. "He's the one that kind of showed me how to commit to it ... be that father-figure type.

Dylan Henry is another person whom Kuebler inspired. Henry, a boxer under Kuebler at Southside Gym, knew the coach for 15 years.

Kuebler was the guy that would let you speak your mind whether he agreed or disagreed with your opinion. An open ear. But if he agreed with you, you would know it.

“We would go back and forth on stories and opinions, and he would say something he felt right or if you agreed with it and one of his main sayings was 'BINGO',” Henry said. “That word 'bingo' now is really his trademark with me. It's just one of those things every time I talked to him and having heart-to-hearts, that word just echoes in my mind now.