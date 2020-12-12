Local boxing coach John Kuebler, 'father figure' to many, made impact outside ring as well

John Kuebler was no stranger to being a cornerman for many boxers over his life, but he redefined the meaning for many outside the ring.
Kuebler, who operated Lincoln's Southside Boxing Gym, died Nov. 14. He was 71. His teaching of the bobbing-and-weaving life had a wide-ranging impact. The Great Plains Boxing Hall of Fame coach opened his arms and Southside Boxing doors wide to trained boxers or complete newcomers.
“What you do in boxing — is we get the kids that slip through the cracks,” Nate Walenta, Nebraska president of amateur boxing and owner of Sokol boxing in Crete, said. “They don't fit into team sports such as football or basketball. That is why boxing is typically a cast-aside sport because we typically deal with the cast-aside kids.
“What Kueb would do, he would go to court with a kid if he needed to. He'd put shoes on them if they needed shoes. He did what needed to be done to take care of these kids. He was a father figure to a lot of kids.”
Walenta started at Southside Boxing under Kuebler as a professional fighter. But for those amateur boxers in Nebraska, a place like Southside Boxing (where Walenta honed his skills) is a valuable place.
“A place like this is important. Some of these kids have nothing else,” Walenta said. “That's a hard thing for the average person to understand. Most of us come from a decent family and backgrounds and households, but some of these kids come from nothing. Their safe space is the boxing gym. It's paramount to their success, quite frankly. Keeps them out of prison, keeps them out of trouble and keeps them in school.
“Kueb talked about it all the time. It's not about creating world champions, it's about creating decent human beings. And if we can do that, then we have won.”
Long ago Walenta never envisioned being a coach — now he follows similar footsteps Kuebler trod in the boxing community.
True enough, Walenta has even gone to court for kids.
"If I'm honest, he's the one who committed me to coaching," Walenta said. "He's the one that kind of showed me how to commit to it ... be that father-figure type.
Dylan Henry is another person whom Kuebler inspired. Henry, a boxer under Kuebler at Southside Gym, knew the coach for 15 years.
Kuebler was the guy that would let you speak your mind whether he agreed or disagreed with your opinion. An open ear. But if he agreed with you, you would know it.
“We would go back and forth on stories and opinions, and he would say something he felt right or if you agreed with it and one of his main sayings was 'BINGO',” Henry said. “That word 'bingo' now is really his trademark with me. It's just one of those things every time I talked to him and having heart-to-hearts, that word just echoes in my mind now.
“(Kuebler) was like a father figure. He traveled with us and he cared about us. He did it solely out of his own kindness of his heart. You could tell. Every night he'd show up at the gym and that was his passion. (Kuebler) got a lot of satisfaction out of helping the kids. … The way that he cared, it's irreplaceable. There is not going to be anybody like him ever again."
Boxing was not Kuebler's only passion. He was married to his wife, Gloria, for 48 years and showed the same kindness outside the boxing world in his own household.
“I really appreciate that about John,” Gloria Kuebler said. “He gave everybody a second chance and he believed in all the kids no matter what color or no matter what. He had three grandchildren he was just as wonderful to."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!