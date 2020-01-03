2020 local and national sports calendar: From state tourneys to the Final Four in Omaha and everything in between

Welcome to 2020. If you're a sports fanatic, you'll want to keep this page bookmarked. Here's a look at the big events coming this year.
JANUARY
2-5: Golf, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii.
9-12: Golf, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Honolulu.
11: College football, NCAA FCS championship game, Frisco, Texas.
13: College football, College Football Playoff championship, New Orleans.
19: Football, AFC and NFC championship games.
20: Football, Deadline for early entry into NFL Draft.
20-26: Figure skating, U.S. Championships, Greensboro, N.C.
20-Feb-6: Tennis, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia.
22-25: NCAA Convention, Anaheim, Calif.
23-26: Golf, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.
26: Football, NFL Pro Bowl, Orlando, Fla.
30-Feb. 2: Golf, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.
FEBRUARY
2: Football, NFL Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.
5: College football, National Signing Day.
6-9: Golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.
7-8: College track and field, Frank Sevigne Invitational, Devaney Sports Center.
8: High schools, state wrestling dual championships, Kearney.
8: Football, XFL regular season begins.
9: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, The Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla.
11: Baseball, MLB volunteer reporting date for pitchers, catchers.
13-16: Golf, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Los Angeles.
14: College baseball, Nebraska baseball opens season at Baylor.
16: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.
16-23: Bowling, PBA, U.S. Open, Lincoln's Sun Valley Lanes.
19-22: College swimming and diving, Big Ten women's championships, Iowa City, Iowa.
20-22: High schools, state wrestling championships, CHI Health Center Omaha.
20-23: Golf, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Mexico City.
23: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Penzoil 400, Las Vegas.
25-29: College basketball, American Rivers Conference tournaments.
25-March 2: Football, NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.
26-March 3: College basketball, GPAC tournaments.
27-29: High schools, state swimming/diving championships, Devaney Sports Center.
27-March 1: Golf, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
28-29: College track and field, Big Ten indoor championships, Geneva, Ohio.
MARCH
1: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif.
4-8: College basketball, Big Ten women's tournament, Indianapolis.
5-7: High schools, girls state basketball tournament, Lincoln.
5-7: College track and field, NAIA Indoor championships, Brookings, S.D.
5-8: Golf, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.
6-7: College wrestling, NAIA championships, Park City, Kan.
7-8: College wrestling, Big Ten Championships, Piscataway, N.J.
7-10: College basketball, Summit League men's tournament, Sioux Falls, S.D.
8: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, FanShield 500, Avondale, Ariz.
11-14: College basketball, Big East men's tournament, New York.
11-15: College basketball, Big Ten men's tournament, Indianapolis.
11-17: College basketball, NAIA Division II men's championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.
11-17: College basketball, NAIA Division II women's championships, Sioux City, Iowa.
12-15: Golf, PGA Tour, The Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
12-14: High schools, boys state basketball tournament, Lincoln.
12-14: Autos, IMCA Spring Nationals, Beatrice Speedway.
13-14: College track, NCAA Division I Championships, Albuquerque, N.M.
13-14: College track, NCAA Division I indoor championships, Albuquerque, N.M.
13-14: College track, NCAA Division II Indoor championships, Birmingham, Ala.
13-14: College track, NCAA Division III Indoor championships, Winston-Salem, N.C.
13-14: College wrestling, NCAA Division II championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.
13-14: College wrestling, NCAA Division III championships, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
13-14: College rifle, NCAA men's and women's championships, Lexington, Ky.
15: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.
15: College basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT men's tournament pairings announced.
16: College basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT women's tournament pairings announced.
18-21: College swimming and diving, NCAA Division I women's championships, Athens, Ga.
19: High schools, start of spring sports.
19-21: College wrestling, NCAA Division I championships, Minneapolis.
19-22: Golf, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.
20/22: College basketball, NCAA Division I men's tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
21: College gymnastics, Big Ten women's championships, Columbus, Ohio.
21: College basketball, NCAA Division III men's championship game, Fort Wayne, Ind.
21: College basketball, NCAA Division III women's championship game, Columbus, Ohio.
22: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla. Va.
25-29: Golf, WGC-Dell Technologies Championship, Austin, Texas.
26: Baseball, MLB Opening day.
26-29: Golf, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
28: Road racing, Tabitha Run, Lincoln.
28: Horse racing, Dubai World Cup, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
28: College basketball, NCAA Division II men's championship game, Evansville, Ind.
29: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas.
APRIL
2-5: Golf, LPGA, ANA Inspiration championships, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
3/5: College basketball, NCAA Division I women's Final Four, New Orleans.
3-4: College gymnastics, Big Ten men's championships, Minneapolis.
3-4: Autos, Spring Meltdown, I-80 Speedway.
4/6: College basketball, NCAA Division I men's Final Four, Atlanta.
5: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn.
8: Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin.
9/11: College hockey, NCAA Division I Frozen Four, Detroit.
9-11: College bowling, NCAA women's championships, Allen Park, Mich.
9-12: Golf, Masters, Augusta, Ga.
16-19: Golf, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
17-18: College gymnastics, NCAA men's championships, Ann Arbor, Mich.
17-18: College gymnastics, NCAA women's championships, Fort Worth, Texas.
17-18: Auto racing, Ice Breaker Challenge, Eagle Raceway.
18: Basketball, NBA playoffs begin.
19: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.
20: Running, Boston Marathon.
23-25: Football, NFL Draft, Las Vegas.
23-25: Track and field, Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa.
23-26: Golf, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, La.
23-26: College tennis, Big Ten women's championships, West Lafayette, Ind.
23-26: College tennis, Big Ten men's championships, Bloomington, Ind.
24-28: College golf, Big Ten women's championships, Maineville, Ohio.
26: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.
28-30: College softball, GPAC Tournament.
30-May 2: College baseball, GPAC Tournament.
30-May 3: Golf, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
MAY
1-3: College golf, Big Ten men's championships, Sugar Grove, Ill.
3: Road racing, Lincoln Marathon.
2: Horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
3: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dover, Del.
7-9: College softball, Big Ten Tournament, Champaign, Ill.
7-10: Golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas.
9: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Ridgeway, Va.
13-19: High schools, state soccer championships, Omaha's Morrison Stadium.
14-17: Golf, PGA Tour, PGA Chmpionship, San Francisco.
14-23: College tennis, NCAA Division I championship, Stillwater, Okla.
15-17: College track, Big Ten outdoor championships, Madison, Wis.
16: Horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore.
16: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.
16-21: High schools, state baseball championships, Lincoln and Omaha.
19: Baseball, Saltdogs' season-opener at St. Paul.
20-22: College track, NAIA outdoor championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.
20-24: College baseball, Big Ten Tournament, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
21-22: High schools, girls state tennis championships, Lincoln and Omaha.
21-23: College track, NCAA Division III outdoor championships, Rochester, N.Y.
21-23: College track, NCAA Division II outdoor championships, Kingsville, Texas.
21-24: Golf, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas.
21-24: Golf, Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich.
22: Baseball, Saltdogs' home-opener vs. Sioux City, Haymarket Park.
22-23: High schools, state track and field championships, Omaha Burke.
22-27: College golf, NCAA Division I women's championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.
22-29: College baseball, NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho.
24: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.
24: Autos, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.
25-June 1: Tennis, French Open, Paris.
27-28: High schools, boys state golf championships, various sites.
28-30: College track, NCAA Division I West regional, Lawrence, Kan.
28-31: Golf, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit.
28-June 3: College softball, NCAA Division I Women's College World Series, Oklahoma City.
29-June 1: College baseball, NCAA Division I Regionals, sites TBD.
29-June 3: College golf, NCAA Division I men's championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.
29-June 3: College baseball, NCAA Division III World Series, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
30-June 6: College baseball, NCAA Division II World Series, Cary, N.C.
31: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Kansas 400, Kansas City, Kan.
JUNE
1-3: Golf, Nebraska Women's Amateur, Country Club of Lincoln.
3: Autos, World of Outlaws, I-80 Speedway.
4-5: Golf, Nebraska Senior Amateur, Norfolk Country Club.
4-7: Gymnastics, U.S. Championships, Fort Worth, Texas.
4-7: Golf, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.
4-7: Golf, U.S. Women's Open, Houston.
5-8: College baseball, NCAA Division I Super Regionals.
6: High schools, 62nd annual Shrine Bowl, Kearney.
6: Road racing, Havelock Run, Lincoln.
6: Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Elmont, N.Y.
7: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
10-12: Baseball, MLB Draft, Omaha's Holland Performing Arts Center.
10-13: College track, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Austin, Texas.
13: High schools, NSWCA high school all-star dual.
13-24: College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
14: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.
15-17: Golf, Nebraska Girls Match Play, Grand Island's Riverside Golf Club.
15-18: Golf, Nebraska Junior Match Play, Grand Island's Riverside Golf Club.
18-21: Golf, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.
21: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.
21-28: Swimming, U.S. Olympic Trials, CHI Health Center Omaha.
22-26: Golf, Nebraska Match Play, Hillcrest Country Club.
23-28: Men's basketball, FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments, Victoria, B.C.
25: Basketball, NBA Draft.
25-28: Golf, LPGA, KPMG PGA Championship, Chaska, Minn.
25-28: Golf, U.S. Senior Open, Newport, R.I.
26-27: Hockey, NHL Draft, Montreal.
27: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 1, Lond Pond, Pa.
27-July 19: Cycling, Tour de France.
28: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 2, Lond Pond, Pa.
29-July 6: Tennis, Wimbledon, London.
JULY
2-5: Golf, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.
2-5: Golf, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.
5: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Big Machine Vodka 400, Indianapolis.
7-8: Golf, Nebraska Girls Amateur, Scotts Bluff Country Club.
7-9: Golf, Nebraska Junior Amateur, Scotts Bluff Country Club.
9: Autos, USAC wingless sprints, I-80 Speedway.
9-12: Golf, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.
9-12: Golf, Senior Players Championship, Akron, Ohio.
11: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.
13: Golf, U.S. Amateur Sectional, Hastings' Lochland Country Club.
14: Baseball, MLB All-Star Game, Los Angeles.
16-19: Golf, The Open Championship, Sandwich, England.
16-19: Golf, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.
17-18: Autos, USAC Midwest Midget Championships, Jefferson County Speedway.
17-26: Cornhusker State Games.
18: Autos, IndyCar, Iowa 300, Newton, Iowa.
19: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Foxwoods Resorts Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.
19-25: Rodeo, National High School Finals, Lancaster Event Center.
20: High schools, NCA all-star basketball games, Lincoln North Star.
21: High schools, NCA all-star volleyball match, Lincoln North Star.
22: High schools, NCA all-star softball game, Bowlin Stadium.
22-25: Autos, Silver Dollar Nationals, I-80 Speedway.
23-26: Golf, Senior Open Championship, Berkshire, England.
23-26: Golf, LPGA, The Evian Championship, Haute-Savoie, France.
24-Aug. 9: Summer Olympics, Tokyo.
25-29: Baseball, American Legion Class A state tournaments.
27-30: Golf, Nebraska Amateur, Omaha's Happy Hollow Club.
28: Road racing, Nebraska football road race, Lincoln.
30-Aug. 2: Golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha.
AUGUST
1: Autos, NASCAR Xfinity, U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa.
1-5: Baseball, American Legion state tournaments (Class B and C).
4-6: Golf, Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup, Hutchinson, Kansas.
6-9: Golf, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
9: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Consumers Enery 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
10: High schools, start of fall practices.
13-15: Football, NFL first preseason weekend.
16: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
20: High schools, start of softball and girls golf.
20-23: Golf, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Ill.
20-30: Baseball, Little League World Series, Williamsport, Pa.
23: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Drydene 400, Dover, Del.
25-Sept. 6: Paralympic Games, Tokyo.
27: High schools, start of football, volleyball, cross country and boys tennis.
27-30: Golf, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Atlanta.
29: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
29: Autos, Eagle Shootout, Eagle Raceway.
31-Sept. 13: Tennis, U.S. Open, New York.
SEPTEMBER
3-6: Autos, IMCA RaceSaver Nationals, Eagle Raceway.
4-12, Autos, SCCA solo national championship, Lincoln Airpark.
5: Football, Nebraska season-opener vs. Purdue, Memorial Stadium.
6: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
10: Football, NFL regular season begins.
11-12: Autos, Midwest Fall Brawl, I-80 Speedway.
11-13: Golf, PGA Tour Champions, Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.
12: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
13: Road racing, Buffalo Run, Lincoln.
14-16: Golf, Nebraska Senior Match Play, York Country Club.
19: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
20: Road racing, Omaha Marathon.
25-27: Golf, Ryder Cup, Kohler, Wis.
27: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, South Point 400, Las Vegas.
29-30: Baseball, MLB wild-card games.
OCTOBER
3: Road racing, Market to Market Relay, Omaha to Lincoln.
4: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Alabama 500, Talladega, Ala.
8-11: Golf, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas.
9-10: Autos, Cornhusker Classic, I-80 Speedway.
11: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bank of America ROVAL 500, Concord, N.C.
12-13: High schools, girls state golf championships, various sites.
14-16: High schools, state softball tournament, Hastings.
15-16: High schools, boys state tennis championships, Lincoln and Omaha.
17: Autos, NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.
18: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
20: Baseball, MLB World Series starts.
23: High schools, state cross country championships, Kearney.
29-Nov. 1: Golf, PGA Tour, WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai.
30: High schools, first round of state football.
NOVEMBER
1: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Ridgeway, Va.
1: Road racing, Good Life Halfsy, Lincoln.
5-7: High schools, state volleyball tournament, Lincoln.
5-8: Golf, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
6-7: Horse racing, Breeders' Cup, Lexington, Ky.
8: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Series Cup Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
12-15: Golf, PGA Tour, Houston Open, Humble, Texas.
16: High schools, start of winter practices.
19-22: Golf, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, St. Simons Island, Ga.
20: High schools, six-man football championship, Kearney.
21: College cross country, NCAA Division I championships, Stillwater, Okla.
22: Football, CFL Grey Cup, Regina, Saskatchewan.
23-24: High schools, state football finals, Memorial Stadium.
DECEMBER
3: High schools, first winter contests
5: College football, Big Ten championship game, Indianapolis.
5: College soccer, NAIA men's championship game, TBD.
5: College soccer, NAIA women's championship game, Orange Beach, Ala.
5: College volleyball, NAIA championship match, Sioux City, Iowa.
6: College soccer, NCAA Division I women's championship game, Cary, N.C.
12: College football, Heisman Trophy winner announced.
12: College volleyball, NCAA Division II championship game, Sioux Falls, S.D.
13: College soccer, NCAA Division I men's championship game, Santa Barbara, Calif.
17/19: Volleyball, NCAA Division I Final Four, CHI Health Center Omaha.
18: College football, NCAA Division III championship game, Canton, Ohio.
19: College football, NAIA championship game, Ruston, La.
19: College football, NCAA Divison III championship game, Canton, Ohio.
19: College football, NCAA Divison II championship game, McKinney, Texas.
23-27: High schools, moratorium.
