2020 local and national sports calendar: From state tourneys to the Final Four in Omaha and everything in between
View Comments

2020 local and national sports calendar: From state tourneys to the Final Four in Omaha and everything in between

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Final Four Volleyball Practice, 12.16.15

Nebraska outside hitter Kadie Rolfzen (6) keeps her eye on the ball while practicing for the Final Four on Dec. 16, 2015, in Omaha. The CHI Health Center will be the site of the 2020 Final Four.

 Journal Star file photo

Welcome to 2020. If you're a sports fanatic, you'll want to keep this page bookmarked. Here's a look at the big events coming this year.

JANUARY

2-5: Golf, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii.

9-12: Golf, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Honolulu.

11: College football, NCAA FCS championship game, Frisco, Texas.

13: College football, College Football Playoff championship, New Orleans.

19: Football, AFC and NFC championship games.

20: Football, Deadline for early entry into NFL Draft.

20-26: Figure skating, U.S. Championships, Greensboro, N.C.

20-Feb-6: Tennis, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia.

22-25: NCAA Convention, Anaheim, Calif.

23-26: Golf, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.

26: Football, NFL Pro Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

30-Feb. 2: Golf, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

FEBRUARY

2: Football, NFL Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

5: College football, National Signing Day.

6-9: Golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.

7-8: College track and field, Frank Sevigne Invitational, Devaney Sports Center.

8: High schools, state wrestling dual championships, Kearney.

8: Football, XFL regular season begins.

9: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, The Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla.

11: Baseball, MLB volunteer reporting date for pitchers, catchers.

13-16: Golf, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Los Angeles.

14: College baseball, Nebraska baseball opens season at Baylor.

16: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

16-23: Bowling, PBA, U.S. Open, Lincoln's Sun Valley Lanes.

19-22: College swimming and diving, Big Ten women's championships, Iowa City, Iowa.

20-22: High schools, state wrestling championships, CHI Health Center Omaha.

20-23: Golf, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Mexico City.

23: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Penzoil 400, Las Vegas.

25-29: College basketball, American Rivers Conference tournaments.

25-March 2: Football, NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

26-March 3: College basketball, GPAC tournaments.

27-29: High schools, state swimming/diving championships, Devaney Sports Center. 

27-March 1: Golf, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

28-29: College track and field, Big Ten indoor championships, Geneva, Ohio.

MARCH

1: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif.

4-8: College basketball, Big Ten women's tournament, Indianapolis.

5-7: High schools, girls state basketball tournament, Lincoln.

5-7: College track and field, NAIA Indoor championships, Brookings, S.D.

5-8: Golf, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.

6-7: College wrestling, NAIA championships, Park City, Kan.

7-8: College wrestling, Big Ten Championships, Piscataway, N.J.

7-10: College basketball, Summit League men's tournament, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, FanShield 500, Avondale, Ariz.

11-14: College basketball, Big East men's tournament, New York.

11-15: College basketball, Big Ten men's tournament, Indianapolis.

11-17: College basketball, NAIA Division II men's championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11-17: College basketball, NAIA Division II women's championships, Sioux City, Iowa.

12-15: Golf, PGA Tour, The Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

12-14: High schools, boys state basketball tournament, Lincoln.

12-14: Autos, IMCA Spring Nationals, Beatrice Speedway.

13-14: College track, NCAA Division I Championships, Albuquerque, N.M.

13-14: College track, NCAA Division I indoor championships, Albuquerque, N.M.

13-14: College track, NCAA Division II Indoor championships, Birmingham, Ala.

13-14: College track, NCAA Division III Indoor championships, Winston-Salem, N.C.

13-14: College wrestling, NCAA Division II championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13-14: College wrestling, NCAA Division III championships, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

13-14: College rifle, NCAA men's and women's championships, Lexington, Ky.

15: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

15: College basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT men's tournament pairings announced.

16: College basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT women's tournament pairings announced.

18-21: College swimming and diving, NCAA Division I women's championships, Athens, Ga.

19: High schools, start of spring sports.

19-21: College wrestling, NCAA Division I championships, Minneapolis.

19-22: Golf, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.

20/22: College basketball, NCAA Division I men's tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.

21: College gymnastics, Big Ten women's championships, Columbus, Ohio.

21: College basketball, NCAA Division III men's championship game, Fort Wayne, Ind.

21: College basketball, NCAA Division III women's championship game, Columbus, Ohio.

22: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla. Va.

25-29: Golf, WGC-Dell Technologies Championship, Austin, Texas.

26: Baseball, MLB Opening day.

26-29: Golf, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

28: Road racing, Tabitha Run, Lincoln.

28: Horse racing, Dubai World Cup, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

28: College basketball, NCAA Division II men's championship game, Evansville, Ind.

29: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas.

APRIL

2-5: Golf, LPGA, ANA Inspiration championships, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

3/5: College basketball, NCAA Division I women's Final Four, New Orleans.

3-4: College gymnastics, Big Ten men's championships, Minneapolis.

3-4: Autos, Spring Meltdown, I-80 Speedway.

4/6: College basketball, NCAA Division I men's Final Four, Atlanta.

5: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn.

8: Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

9/11: College hockey, NCAA Division I Frozen Four, Detroit.

9-11: College bowling, NCAA women's championships, Allen Park, Mich.

9-12: Golf, Masters, Augusta, Ga.

16-19: Golf, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

17-18: College gymnastics, NCAA men's championships, Ann Arbor, Mich.

17-18: College gymnastics, NCAA women's championships, Fort Worth, Texas.

17-18: Auto racing, Ice Breaker Challenge, Eagle Raceway.

18: Basketball, NBA playoffs begin.

19: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.

20: Running, Boston Marathon.

23-25: Football, NFL Draft, Las Vegas.

23-25: Track and field, Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa.

23-26: Golf, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, La.

23-26: College tennis, Big Ten women's championships, West Lafayette, Ind.

23-26: College tennis, Big Ten men's championships, Bloomington, Ind.

24-28: College golf, Big Ten women's championships, Maineville, Ohio.

26: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

28-30: College softball, GPAC Tournament.

30-May 2: College baseball, GPAC Tournament.

30-May 3: Golf, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

MAY

1-3: College golf, Big Ten men's championships, Sugar Grove, Ill.

3: Road racing, Lincoln Marathon.

2: Horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

3: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dover, Del.

7-9: College softball, Big Ten Tournament, Champaign, Ill.

7-10: Golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas.

9: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Ridgeway, Va.

13-19: High schools, state soccer championships, Omaha's Morrison Stadium.

14-17: Golf, PGA Tour, PGA Chmpionship, San Francisco.

14-23: College tennis, NCAA Division I championship, Stillwater, Okla.

15-17: College track, Big Ten outdoor championships, Madison, Wis.

16: Horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore.

16: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.

16-21: High schools, state baseball championships, Lincoln and Omaha.

19: Baseball, Saltdogs' season-opener at St. Paul.

20-22: College track, NAIA outdoor championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.

20-24: College baseball, Big Ten Tournament, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

21-22: High schools, girls state tennis championships, Lincoln and Omaha.

21-23: College track, NCAA Division III outdoor championships, Rochester, N.Y.

21-23: College track, NCAA Division II outdoor championships, Kingsville, Texas.

21-24: Golf, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas.

21-24: Golf, Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich.

22: Baseball, Saltdogs' home-opener vs. Sioux City, Haymarket Park.

22-23: High schools, state track and field championships, Omaha Burke.

22-27: College golf, NCAA Division I women's championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.

22-29: College baseball, NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho.

24: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

24: Autos, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.

25-June 1: Tennis, French Open, Paris.

27-28: High schools, boys state golf championships, various sites.

28-30: College track, NCAA Division I West regional, Lawrence, Kan.

28-31: Golf, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit.

28-June 3: College softball, NCAA Division I Women's College World Series, Oklahoma City.

29-June 1: College baseball, NCAA Division I Regionals, sites TBD.

29-June 3: College golf, NCAA Division I men's championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.

29-June 3: College baseball, NCAA Division III World Series, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

30-June 6: College baseball, NCAA Division II World Series, Cary, N.C.

31: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Kansas 400, Kansas City, Kan.

JUNE

1-3: Golf, Nebraska Women's Amateur, Country Club of Lincoln.

3: Autos, World of Outlaws, I-80 Speedway.

4-5: Golf, Nebraska Senior Amateur, Norfolk Country Club.

4-7: Gymnastics, U.S. Championships, Fort Worth, Texas.

4-7: Golf, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.

4-7: Golf, U.S. Women's Open, Houston.

5-8: College baseball, NCAA Division I Super Regionals.

6: High schools, 62nd annual Shrine Bowl, Kearney.

6: Road racing, Havelock Run, Lincoln.

6: Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Elmont, N.Y.

7: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

10-12: Baseball, MLB Draft, Omaha's Holland Performing Arts Center.

10-13: College track, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Austin, Texas.

10-13: College track, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Austin, Texas.

13: High schools, NSWCA high school all-star dual.

13-24: College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

14: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

15-17: Golf, Nebraska Girls Match Play, Grand Island's Riverside Golf Club.

15-18: Golf, Nebraska Junior Match Play, Grand Island's Riverside Golf Club.

18-21: Golf, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

21: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.

21-28: Swimming, U.S. Olympic Trials, CHI Health Center Omaha.

22-26: Golf, Nebraska Match Play, Hillcrest Country Club.

23-28: Men's basketball, FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments, Victoria, B.C.

25: Basketball, NBA Draft.

25-28: Golf, LPGA, KPMG PGA Championship, Chaska, Minn.

25-28: Golf, U.S. Senior Open, Newport, R.I.

26-27: Hockey, NHL Draft, Montreal.

27: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 1, Lond Pond, Pa.

27-July 19: Cycling, Tour de France.

28: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Race 2, Lond Pond, Pa.

29-July 6: Tennis, Wimbledon, London.

JULY

2-5: Golf, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.

2-5: Golf, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.

5: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Big Machine Vodka 400, Indianapolis.

7-8: Golf, Nebraska Girls Amateur, Scotts Bluff Country Club.

7-9: Golf, Nebraska Junior Amateur, Scotts Bluff Country Club.

9: Autos, USAC wingless sprints, I-80 Speedway.

9-12: Golf, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

9-12: Golf, Senior Players Championship, Akron, Ohio.

11: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky.

13: Golf, U.S. Amateur Sectional, Hastings' Lochland Country Club.

14: Baseball, MLB All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

16-19: Golf, The Open Championship, Sandwich, England.

16-19: Golf, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

17-18: Autos, USAC Midwest Midget Championships, Jefferson County Speedway.

17-26: Cornhusker State Games.

18: Autos, IndyCar, Iowa 300, Newton, Iowa.

19: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Foxwoods Resorts Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

19-25: Rodeo, National High School Finals, Lancaster Event Center.

20: High schools, NCA all-star basketball games, Lincoln North Star.

21: High schools, NCA all-star volleyball match, Lincoln North Star.

22: High schools, NCA all-star softball game, Bowlin Stadium.

22-25: Autos, Silver Dollar Nationals, I-80 Speedway.

23-26: Golf, Senior Open Championship, Berkshire, England.

23-26: Golf, LPGA, The Evian Championship, Haute-Savoie, France.

24-Aug. 9: Summer Olympics, Tokyo.

25-29: Baseball, American Legion Class A state tournaments.

27-30: Golf, Nebraska Amateur, Omaha's Happy Hollow Club.

28: Road racing, Nebraska football road race, Lincoln.

30-Aug. 2: Golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha.

AUGUST

1: Autos, NASCAR Xfinity, U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa.

1-5: Baseball, American Legion state tournaments (Class B and C).

4-6: Golf, Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup, Hutchinson, Kansas.

6-9: Golf, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

9: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Consumers Enery 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

10: High schools, start of fall practices.

13-15: Football, NFL first preseason weekend.

16: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

20: High schools, start of softball and girls golf.

20-23: Golf, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Ill.

20-30: Baseball, Little League World Series, Williamsport, Pa.

23: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Drydene 400, Dover, Del.

25-Sept. 6: Paralympic Games, Tokyo.

27: High schools, start of football, volleyball, cross country and boys tennis.

27-30: Golf, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Atlanta.

29: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

29: Autos, Eagle Shootout, Eagle Raceway.

31-Sept. 13: Tennis, U.S. Open, New York.

SEPTEMBER

3-6: Autos, IMCA RaceSaver Nationals, Eagle Raceway.

4-12, Autos, SCCA solo national championship, Lincoln Airpark.

5: Football, Nebraska season-opener vs. Purdue, Memorial Stadium.

6: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

10: Football, NFL regular season begins.

11-12: Autos, Midwest Fall Brawl, I-80 Speedway.

11-13: Golf, PGA Tour Champions, Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

13: Road racing, Buffalo Run, Lincoln.

14-16: Golf, Nebraska Senior Match Play, York Country Club.

19: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

20: Road racing, Omaha Marathon.

25-27: Golf, Ryder Cup, Kohler, Wis.

27: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, South Point 400, Las Vegas.

29-30: Baseball, MLB wild-card games.

OCTOBER

3: Road racing, Market to Market Relay, Omaha to Lincoln.

4: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Alabama 500, Talladega, Ala.

8-11: Golf, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas.

9-10: Autos, Cornhusker Classic, I-80 Speedway.

11: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bank of America ROVAL 500, Concord, N.C.

12-13: High schools, girls state golf championships, various sites.

14-16: High schools, state softball tournament, Hastings.

15-16: High schools, boys state tennis championships, Lincoln and Omaha.

17: Autos, NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

18: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

20: Baseball, MLB World Series starts.

23: High schools, state cross country championships, Kearney.

29-Nov. 1: Golf, PGA Tour, WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai.

30: High schools, first round of state football.

NOVEMBER

1: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Ridgeway, Va.

1: Road racing, Good Life Halfsy, Lincoln.

5-7: High schools, state volleyball tournament, Lincoln.

5-8: Golf, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

6-7: Horse racing, Breeders' Cup, Lexington, Ky.

8: Autos, NASCAR Monster Energy, Series Cup Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

12-15: Golf, PGA Tour, Houston Open, Humble, Texas.

16: High schools, start of winter practices.

19-22: Golf, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, St. Simons Island, Ga.

20: High schools, six-man football championship, Kearney.

21: College cross country, NCAA Division I championships, Stillwater, Okla.

22: Football, CFL Grey Cup, Regina, Saskatchewan.

23-24: High schools, state football finals, Memorial Stadium.

DECEMBER

3: High schools, first winter contests

5: College football, Big Ten championship game, Indianapolis.

5: College soccer, NAIA men's championship game, TBD.

5: College soccer, NAIA women's championship game, Orange Beach, Ala.

5: College volleyball, NAIA championship match, Sioux City, Iowa.

6: College soccer, NCAA Division I women's championship game, Cary, N.C.

12: College football, Heisman Trophy winner announced.

12: College volleyball, NCAA Division II championship game, Sioux Falls, S.D.

13: College soccer, NCAA Division I men's championship game, Santa Barbara, Calif.

17/19: Volleyball, NCAA Division I Final Four, CHI Health Center Omaha.

18: College football, NCAA Division III championship game, Canton, Ohio.

19: College football, NAIA championship game, Ruston, La.

19: College football, NCAA Divison III championship game, Canton, Ohio.

19: College football, NCAA Divison II championship game, McKinney, Texas.

23-27: High schools, moratorium.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News