LLWS ticket already punched, Hastings caps week with Midwest Regional championship

On Friday, Hastings' Little League baseball team celebrated punching its ticket to the Little League World Series.

On Saturday, the team celebrated a regional championship on national TV.

Hastings scored three runs in the first inning and that was more than enough for pitcher Kowen Rader in a 6-0 win against Sioux Falls (South Dakota) in Indianapolis.

Rader struck out six and allowed only four hits against a South Dakota that defeated Hastings earlier in the tournament. Both squads will be making their way to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series, which starts Thursday.

Sixteen teams from around the country advance to the LLWS.

Jude McCoy knocked in two runs for Hastings, which is the second team from Nebraska to qualify for the LLWS. Kearney reached the Little League World Series in 2012.

Saturday's championship game was shown on ESPN, and the Hastings squad will get much more TV exposure when it reaches Williamsport later next week.

