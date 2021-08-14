 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LLWS ticket already punched, Hastings caps week with Midwest Regional championship
0 Comments

LLWS ticket already punched, Hastings caps week with Midwest Regional championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Little League World Series Baseball

Williamsport, home to the Little League World Series, will welcome Hastings next week.

 Associated Press file photo

On Friday, Hastings' Little League baseball team celebrated punching its ticket to the Little League World Series.

On Saturday, the team celebrated a regional championship on national TV.

Hastings scored three runs in the first inning and that was more than enough for pitcher Kowen Rader in a 6-0 win against Sioux Falls (South Dakota) in Indianapolis.

Rader struck out six and allowed only four hits against a South Dakota that defeated Hastings earlier in the tournament. Both squads will be making their way to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series, which starts Thursday.

Sixteen teams from around the country advance to the LLWS.

Jude McCoy knocked in two runs for Hastings, which is the second team from Nebraska to qualify for the LLWS. Kearney reached the Little League World Series in 2012.

Saturday's championship game was shown on ESPN, and the Hastings squad will get much more TV exposure when it reaches Williamsport later next week.

Check back later for updates to this story

Hastings team punches ticket to Little League World Series on diving catch
‘A summer to remember’: Lincoln East’s Jalen Worthley impresses at top-200 prospect showcase
State Legion baseball: Hickman rocks Alliance for state title as Holt finds new way to close it out
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Does Nebraska have the depth at O-line it needs?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News