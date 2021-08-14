LLWS ticket already punched, Hastings caps week with 'extremely surreal' Midwest Regional championship

Jude McCoy knocked in two runs for Hastings, which is the second team from Nebraska to qualify for the LLWS. Kearney reached the Little League World Series in 2012.

Saturday's championship game was shown on ESPN, and the Hastings squad will get much more TV exposure when it reaches Williamsport. The series starts Thursday.

Rader said the Hastings squad was able to play more relaxed Saturday after knowing it had already clinched a spot in the LLWS.

"I think they were as loose as I've seen them since we came here to Indianapolis," he said. "I essentially told them to play free, play loose, enjoy the day, live in the moment. It's kind of been the same theme we've been telling them the whole time here, but I think they finally got it and they were finally comfortable."

Now it's off the Williamsport.

Rader was told to have the team pack for 21 days after leaving Nebraska (they immediately travel to the LLWS site after the Midwest Regional). There will probably be some laundry days coming up.

But the Hastings players will gladly embrace a few rinse cycles if it means getting a chance to compete for the Little League World Series title.