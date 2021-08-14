LLWS ticket already punched, Hastings caps week with 'extremely surreal' Midwest Regional championship

A trip to Williamsport and the thrill of a lifetime was sealed. The Hastings Little League baseball team already had its ticket punched to the Little League World Series ahead of Saturday's Midwest Regional championship game.
But why stop there?
That was coach Dustin Rader's message to his team Friday night, just hours after the squad representing Nebraska defeated Iowa 2-1 to reach the regional final.
"Let's go earn the banner," Rader told them. "Let's really earn the trip and be Midwest champions instead of runner-up, and they bought in, so they didn't celebrate a whole lot last night."
They were celebrating Saturday on national TV.
Hastings scored three runs in the first inning and that was more than enough for pitcher Kowen Rader in a 6-0 win against Sioux Falls (South Dakota) in Indianapolis.
Rader struck out six and allowed only four hits against a South Dakota team that defeated Hastings earlier in the tournament. Both squads will be making their way to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series, which starts Thursday.
Sixteen teams from around the country advance to the LLWS.
One of them will be from Nebraska.
"(It's) extremely surreal, and pinch me and see if I'm awake and alive-type moment ... for me," Rader said. "For them, I think they just live in the moment, and are just enjoying life and having fun and trying to out-compete whoever is on the other side of the field from us."
Jude McCoy knocked in two runs for Hastings, which is the second team from Nebraska to qualify for the LLWS. Kearney reached the Little League World Series in 2012.
Saturday's championship game was shown on ESPN, and the Hastings squad will get much more TV exposure when it reaches Williamsport. The series starts Thursday.
Rader said the Hastings squad was able to play more relaxed Saturday after knowing it had already clinched a spot in the LLWS.
"I think they were as loose as I've seen them since we came here to Indianapolis," he said. "I essentially told them to play free, play loose, enjoy the day, live in the moment. It's kind of been the same theme we've been telling them the whole time here, but I think they finally got it and they were finally comfortable."
Now it's off the Williamsport.
Rader was told to have the team pack for 21 days after leaving Nebraska (they immediately travel to the LLWS site after the Midwest Regional). There will probably be some laundry days coming up.
But the Hastings players will gladly embrace a few rinse cycles if it means getting a chance to compete for the Little League World Series title.
"I think the biggest experience for these guys was coming here as 12 young boys and leaving here as 12 young men, and that's a big transition. It's a cool transition," Rader said. "To see your son grow up in front of your eyes, it's pretty cool."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.