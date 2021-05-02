Lincoln Marathon notes: Half-marathon course records fall; runners come from across world to Lincoln

"In the South mostly because of the temperatures," Ramos said. "We're not used to the cold."

Ramos and Rivera, who was 24th in the men's half, said they were pleasantly surprised when they got to Lincoln and felt the warm temperatures. They also enjoyed the course.

"The temperature we thought it was going to be very cold because this is very north, but this was very good," Ramos said. "The wind was hard (but) we're definitely coming back."

Exuberant feeling: You could almost see it in every runner's eyes that the world has been in trying times. But Sunday showed a sense of normalcy in different ways.

Some runners showed off their running fashion as they crossed the finish lines, and others let out battle cries. Many runners of the half-marathon FaceTimed family members and friends by phone as they crossed the finish line (spectators were not allowed inside Ed Weir Stadium for the finish). Other runners made friends along the way asking if they would see each other next year. But nearly every participant Sunday that could muster it crossed the finish line with a smile.

Spectators did line up along the fence to the west of Ed Weir Stadium to cheer on family and friends crossing the finish line.