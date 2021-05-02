Lincoln Marathon notes: Half-marathon course records fall; runners come from across world to Lincoln

Dominic Korir is used to training in hilly terrain. The Kenya native is currently based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he runs in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
But don’t tell him it’s all flat in Nebraska.
“I saw on the map that this was a flat course, but it’s not flat,” Korir said. “Good thing I wasn’t slow.”
Far from it.
Korir blazed his way to a new course-record time of 1 hour, 3 minutes, 45 seconds to win the Lincoln half-marathon Sunday. The 27-year-old broke Sammy Rotich’s time of 1:04:11 set in 2019, the last time the Lincoln Marathon was held.
“The course was very tough because of the wind, but it was OK,” said Korir, who broke from the pack within the first mile. “I’m a frontrunner. When I’m starting a race, I’m going.”
Korir, competing in his first Lincoln Marathon, was aiming to finish the race in 62 minutes. Now he’ll have something to aim for if he comes back to Lincoln.
“Next time,” he said. “I’ll come back.”
For the record (again): Iveen Chepkemoi doesn't typically run half-marathons. In fact, Sunday was her first.
The 23-year-old Kenyan blazed to a women's Lincoln half-marathon record finishing the 13.1-mile trek in 1:11:41 to beat Pasca Meyers' time of 1:14.54 set in 2019.
"I'm just so happy I broke it," Chepkemoi said.
Lincoln became the spot for Chepkemoi as road racing has come to a halt in many places during the COVID-19 pandemic. A multi-distance runner, Chepkemoi was up to the task with three lofty goals despite competing in the longest distance of her career.
Win the race, set the record and finish under 70 minutes.
"For her to come to the U.S. and set a course record in a place like Lincoln is very important for her career in the long run," Chepkemoi's agent Chris Mengel of Elite Runner Management said. "People will take notice of what she did (Sunday). She not only broke the course record, she crushed the course record today."
After injury and pandemic, Omaha native returns to Lincoln Marathon to paint winning picture in women's race
Going the distance: Because COVID-19 has limited how many marathons are taking place across the country, this year's Lincoln Marathon attracted many more international runners.
Four runners from a team out of Puerto Rico made the journey to Lincoln, including 23-year-old Paola Ramos and 48-year-old Luis Rivera.
"We were looking for a race, and we saw this one was certified," said Ramos, who finished in seventh place in the women's half-marathon.
Her Alibonito team has made several trips to the U.S. since January, seeking and running races — from 5Ks to half-marathons — in Texas, Florida, Missouri and South Carolina.
"In the South mostly because of the temperatures," Ramos said. "We're not used to the cold."
Ramos and Rivera, who was 24th in the men's half, said they were pleasantly surprised when they got to Lincoln and felt the warm temperatures. They also enjoyed the course.
"The temperature we thought it was going to be very cold because this is very north, but this was very good," Ramos said. "The wind was hard (but) we're definitely coming back."
Exuberant feeling: You could almost see it in every runner's eyes that the world has been in trying times. But Sunday showed a sense of normalcy in different ways.
Some runners showed off their running fashion as they crossed the finish lines, and others let out battle cries. Many runners of the half-marathon FaceTimed family members and friends by phone as they crossed the finish line (spectators were not allowed inside Ed Weir Stadium for the finish). Other runners made friends along the way asking if they would see each other next year. But nearly every participant Sunday that could muster it crossed the finish line with a smile.
Spectators did line up along the fence to the west of Ed Weir Stadium to cheer on family and friends crossing the finish line.
Meaning more: After the Lincoln Marathon was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, Sunday's race meant something to the community.
With hundreds of local and nonlocal runners this year, people were happy with something to look forward to, including Moore Middle School PE and health teacher Samantha Mac.
"It was amazing that they were able to put on this event," Mac said. "They did such a great job of keeping everyone socially distant. I think they just went above and beyond to have a race knowing they didn't have it last year. It was just awesome they were able to pull this event off, and it made it fun to actually participate in an actual live race."
Photos: Runners take on Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Marathon runner
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.