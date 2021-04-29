Lincoln Marathon is much smaller this year, but it has a chance to set a national milestone

That may be the biggest challenge, Regnier said, maintaining the spirit and integrity of the race with the limitations in place. But race organizers remain optimistic about pulling off an event that draws rave reviews from runners from across the country each year.

"I want people to walk away still saying, 'This is a first-class event and I'm definitely going to come back and do it again next year,'" Regnier said. "If we don't have those other things, a lot of those things that people associate with the Lincoln Marathon, are they still going to feel like it was one of the premier events in this region?"

There remains a lot of excitement for an event that has a big impact on the community. The 2019 Lincoln Marathon raised around $100,000 for local charities, and money also goes to Lincoln Parks and Recreation for trail upkeep.

That, Regnier says, is why it's important to get the Lincoln Marathon back on its feet.

"We feel like we do a lot for the community and we want to be able to continue that," he said. "I really do think the running community wants this. They're hungry to get out and compete.

"If we can kind of set ourselves apart and put on a good event, then we're doing a service for the running community."