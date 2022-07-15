Lighting torch at State Games offers softball star Jordy Bahl a 'refresher' after packed freshman year

In a four-month span this spring, former Papillion-La Vista softball star Jordy Bahl accomplished just about everything she could have hoped for in her freshman season of college softball at Oklahoma.

But on Friday night, she admitted she still had some nerves for something she hadn't yet crossed off the list: lighting the torch to kick off the 2022 Cornhusker State Games.

“I’m kind of nervous,” she admitted. “We will see how it goes.”

Bahl was a part of plenty of big moments this spring, including pitching in the Sooners’ national championship-clinching game. But how did her moment at Seacrest Field stack up to that?

“More nervous. I’m not going to lie.”

The 38th installment of the Games features more than 70 sport events — and Lincoln will be joined by Omaha, Kearney and other communities in hosting.

New this year in the Games' event lineup is 7-on-7 football. The Games offer a wide range of sports, from arm wrestling and axe throwing to baseball and golf.

Bahl got a call from State Games executive director Dave Mlnarik asking if she wanted to carry the torch for this year's Games.

The decision was an easy one.

“Growing up, I never had the opportunity to actually compete and be a part of the Cornhusker State Games,” she said. “I think this is a huge honor and I’m excited to be a part of it now that I have not been able to growing up.”

For Mlnarik, having Bahl light the torch was a "perfect choice."

“Jordy’s success in softball as a youth and high school player here in Nebraska, and now, as a college national champion at Oklahoma, is a tribute to her unbelievable work ethic and leadership ability,” Mlnarik said in a news release. “It is hard to find an example, in any sport, of such total dominance at all levels.

"We are truly honored to have her come back and light the cauldron.”

Coming back home gave time to Bahl to reflect on a whirlwind of a spring. She was the national freshman of the year, an All-American and a national champion.

“When I started driving home, it was decompression like I can finally catch my breath and just remember all the things,” she said. “For me during the season, at some times, it was hard to keep perspective that there is so much more to life than just softball. So, coming home and getting to be around everyone and everything I that care so much about outside of the game has been such a nice mental refresher.”

Without having to pitch multiple times a week this summer, it has given Bahl some time to rest her right arm. She had a stress fracture at the end of the season, and it became so painful she struggled to do basic tasks such as raising her arm to brush her teeth.

That time away from softball has given her much-needed family time.

“It’s starting to feel better but it’s nice to get that rest and enjoy my family who I had not been able to see for a while,” Bahl said. “And I’m just loving being in Nebraska. It’s one of the things I miss most about being away from here.”

The State Games, which started last weekend, run through July 24th with multiple events across Lincoln and the rest of the state.