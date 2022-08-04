Late rally helps Kansas team tie Nebraska to retain Junior Cup

Nebraska came up a half-point short of winning the Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup on Thursday, tying Kansas 4-4 in the day’s singles matches and leaving the two day event tied at 8-8.

The event came down to the last match of the day, where Olathe, Kan., golfer Tyler Strong rallied from two holes down with seven to play to defeat Omaha’s Jackson Benge 2 & 1 to give Kansas the tying point and help his team retain the cup.

Nebraska got wins from Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman, Elkhorn’s Trevor Gutschewski, and Lincoln’s Thomas Bryson, as well as halves from Omaha’s Kolby Brown and Ashland’s Coltrane MIttag, to score its four points.

Bryson won all three of his matches in the two-day event.

It is the fourth time in seven years the teams have tied in the event. Because Kansas was the last team to win outright, it retained the cup.