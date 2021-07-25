Kosiski family looking at possible options to sell I-80 Speedway

"I've given years between me being a racer for the fans and being a track owner or promoter for the fans, so it's time. I have to do some things for my wife and Steve has to do some things for his wife, and we both want to go be a fan for a few years before we get too old."

I-80 Speedway opened in 1994. It was purchased by Land Developers Inc., 10 years later and the entire facility, which includes a kart track, was renamed Nebraska Raceway Park in 2005.

In addition to weekly racing programs, the track has hosted some of the country's top dirt series, including World of Outlaws, ASCS Sprint Cars, ARCA and USAC series, and the Lucas Oil late models. The weekly racing cards typically draw the area's top late model, sprint and modified drivers.

Eleven years ago, I-80 Speedway began hosting the Lucas Oil Late Models Series as part of the Silver Dollar Nationals, which immediately became the state's top and richest race. This year's Silver Dollar main event paid out $53,000 to the winner.

The Lucas Oil Late Models have enjoyed the I-80 facility so much that the series named it the best track on the 2021 schedule, and raced here for five consecutive nights beginning last Tuesday.