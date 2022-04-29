'I wasn't going to let this MS knock me down': Omaha native, with support from her team, will take on Lincoln half-marathon

Kim Kozelichki will be competing in her first Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.

She's not worried about a 13.1-mile trek. She's not worried about pre-marathon jitters.

Only the skies.

"I'm nervous about the weather," the 51-year-old Omaha native says with a big smile. "But other than that, I'm excited. It will be fun."

It takes a lot to dampen the spirits of Kozelichki, so here's guessing a few sprinkles would have no chance.

Multiple sclerosis isn't stopping her either.

It's a chronic disease that Kozelichki has had to live with for more than half of her life. It took away her ability to play tennis at a high level — she was a college standout at Division II Northwest Missouri State — but it hasn't touched Kozelichki's determination. She remains active and loves to exercise.

When Renee Stewart, a nurse practitioner with Nebraska Medicine Neurological Sciences, came to Kozelichki with the idea to participate in the Lincoln Marathon, Kozelichki was all in.

"I'm usually up for anything … especially anything with athletics," Kozelichki said. "If I can get a chance to either play tennis, or try to, or do this marathon, it's just going to be fun."

Helping Kozelichki reach the finish line will be a support team she knows very well. Stewart, who has been Kozelichki's nurse practitioner for four years, Kristen Bayly, a nurse, and Nancy Lenz, a physical therapist, will take turns pushing an adaptive wheelchair through the half-marathon route. Bayly will be running her first half-marathon, while Lenz has run several marathons.

The plan is to have Kozelichki walk the final 50 to 60 meters on Stadium Drive, where the finish line will be located.

The idea has been a year in the making for Stewart, an avid runner. She wanted to run with one of the individuals from Nebraska Medicine Neurological Sciences' home access program (MAHA) to not only raise awareness but to offer an unforgettable experience for someone with MS. What better outlet than the Lincoln Marathon?

And who better than Kim?

"I'm a dreamer when I run, so I've got all sorts of dreams when I'm running," Stewart said. "What has inspired me so much about Kim is despite her challenges, despite the changes that she's been forced to make as this disease has caused progression with her mobility and things like that, she has remained dedicated to exercise.

"I truly don't know that I would be mentally, emotionally and physically strong enough to be as adaptive as what I've seen Kim be and other individuals that I work with. To be able to continue to find the same joy and the same benefit from having to alter your love, but still understanding the value and benefit of exercise."

Kozelichki's first athletic love was tennis. She played in college. Played in an indoor league with her mom.

"They were doing really well," said Todd Kozelichki, Kim's husband. "Let's just say, they were pretty much mopping up people in this league because of Kim's abilities, and her mom was pretty good, too."

That's when the first neurological symptoms were detected. Kozelichki would miss swinging at a tennis ball by a foot, her husband notes.

Maybe she was out of practice, Kozelichki thought.

"Yeah, you're not out of practice," her husband recalled. "A college tennis player with your abilities, you just don't miss a ball like that."

Kozelichki started feeling tingling sensations in her hand, and then in her other hand. And then in her feet. She started taking nearly a dozen medications as doctors tried to figure out what was wrong.

Kozelichki later learned that she had MS, a disabling disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and affects an estimated one million Americans. There is no cure for MS, but treatments have come a long way in helping people live with the disease.

"Her MS itself is certainly well-controlled and we are extremely fortunate that in this day in age we have an abundance of disease-modifying therapies," Stewart said. "The tides have turned some where we are treating people up front in the early stages."

Kozelichki, however, did get very sick in March. She was in the hospital for nine days, but she recovered well to keep her Lincoln Marathon hopes going.

The experience has formed greater relationships between the Kozelichkis, Stewart, Bayly and Lenz. Just last week they did a 4-mile training session with the wheelchair. It went great, Stewart said.

Now comes the 13.1-mile test. The crew will wear shirts that read "Together we FIGHT, Together we RUN, Together we are MS STRONG!"

Their friendship even sparked Kozelichki's nurses to get her a bracelet that says "Made from grit, but full of grace. Her ability to bend but never break."

"I think it beautifully exemplifies Kim and I also think it exemplifies the mental, emotional, physical strength of Kim and the other people we work with in the MAHA program," Stewart said.

"The people we work with inspire me every day."

What was a dream of Stewart's will become an experience of a lifetime come Sunday. Two deep passions — Stewart's passion for helping people with MS and Kozelichki's love for exercise — will make for a strong finish, rain or shine.

"I had been an athlete pretty much my whole life, so I wasn't going to let this MS knock me down," Kozelichki said. "I wasn't going to do that, so I'm like, 'OK, I'm determined to get this done and we're going to do it,' and I have all these friends that want to do it with me."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

