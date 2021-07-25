I-80 Speedway near Greenwood plans to shut down after 2022 racing season

GREENWOOD — I-80 Speedway hosted its biggest stretch of racing last week. It concluded Saturday with an 80-lap, $53,000 main event featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
The 4/10th-mile oval — a dirt-track racing staple not only in Nebraska but the Midwest, too — will soon be running its final laps.
The Kosiski family, which bought the track near Greenwood in 2004, plan to sell the facility. There are offers on the table to purchase it, track owner Joe Kosiski said, and there are no plans to keep the track open after the 2022 racing season.
"This will be the end of it," Kosiski said moments after the completion of the Silver Dollar Nationals, the state's largest racing event. "That's what hurts me the most, because I love this place. I love it with all my heart, I love the fans, I love the racers. How can I be happy (to see it shut down)?"
But it's time to spend more time with family, travel and enjoy racing events as fans, said Kosiski, who operates the NASCAR-sanctioned semibanked oval with his brother Steve.
"When you own a race track, you got to do it from April 1 to middle October, late October, and it means (working) every weekend," Kosiski said. "My wife, we're both in retirement age, we would like to get out to one of them Alaskan trips. When can you do it?
"I've given years between me being a racer for the fans and being a track owner or promoter for the fans, so it's time. I have to do some things for my wife and Steve has to do some things for his wife, and we both want to go be a fan for a few years before we get too old."
I-80 Speedway opened in 1994. It was purchased by Land Developers Inc., 10 years later and the entire facility, which includes a kart track, was renamed Nebraska Raceway Park in 2005.
In addition to weekly racing programs, the track has hosted some of the country's top dirt series, including World of Outlaws, ASCS Sprint Cars, ARCA and USAC series, and the Lucas Oil late models. The weekly racing cards typically draw the area's top late model, sprint and modified drivers.
Eleven years ago, I-80 Speedway began hosting the Lucas Oil Late Models Series as part of the Silver Dollar Nationals, which immediately became the state's top and richest race. This year's Silver Dollar main event paid out $53,000 to the winner.
The Lucas Oil Late Models have enjoyed the I-80 facility so much that the series named it the best track on the 2021 schedule, and raced here for five consecutive nights beginning last Tuesday.
"The corners are wide enough and long enough that you can try to roll to the middle," said Tim McCreadie, who won the 2017 Silver Dollar Nationals and finished second on Saturday night. "It's just very technical. You can make up some things that you can't do at a lot of other places.
"It's a shame. This place is one of the best places we run (at). It's a shame to lose it."
Though Kosiski hopes to move closer to having the selling process complete within the next couple of months, the track will continue to hold weekly racing and the Silver Dollar Nationals in 2022.
Kosiski, who has been inducted into multiple racing hall of fames including the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame, said the fans and racers have been wonderful to work with. Their heart and passion for racing stands out, he says.
He'll miss that in a couple years.
"This is the greatest racetrack in the Midwest," he said. "I don't want to get rid of it, but ... how do they say it? When the old man upstairs tells you it's time, and we're starting to feel like it's time."
Photos: The Lucas Oil late models take over I-80 Speedway for I-80 Nationals
