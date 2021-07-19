I-80 Speedway is getting ready to host the biggest week of racing. Here's a big reason why

I-80 Speedway being voted the best track on the Lucas Oil Series is quite impressive when considering where else the cars go. Among the popular stops are Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi; Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio; and Knoxville.

Outside of winter nationals, which spanned seven days in Tampa, Florida, the five-day stop in Nebraska will mark the Lucas Oil Series' longest stretch at one track this season. Several other tracks will host the series for three days.

The I-80 Speedway crew will look to set the stage again for nation's top dirt-track drivers.

So much goes into it that I-80 Speedway did not run its weekly racing program over the weekend so the staff could get everything ready for this week.

"By the time you start striping the campgrounds, striping the backstretch camping and the pit area parking, outside for the support classes, there's not time to do the rest of what needs to be done to put the Friday show on and be ready for Tuesday to go ready again," Kosiski said.

I-80's regular late model series also will race Tuesday and Wednesday, and Thursday's card will include stock cars.

The lineups for Friday and Saturday will include IMCA Modifieds.