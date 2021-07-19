 Skip to main content
I-80 Speedway is getting ready to host the biggest week of racing. Here's a big reason why
AUTO RACING

I-80 Speedway is getting ready to host the biggest week of racing. Here's a big reason why

  Updated
Silver Dollar Nationals

Late model cars round the second turn during the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series during the 2015 Silver Dollar Nationals at the I-80 Speedway.

 Journal Star file photo

As one might imagine, there's a lot that goes into hosting one of the biggest racing weeks in state history.

How much extra work? How many more extra hours?

Joe Kosiski doesn't even have an answer for that.

"It is quite a bit of extra work," the I-80 Speedway owner said. "I mean, it really is. It's about enough to put everybody in the office down."

Well, the office got a nice morale boost last week.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series front office called Kosiski and told him that I-80 Speedway was named the top track on the Lucas Oil circuit.

"I felt excellent," Kosiski said.

If the country's top late model series wants to use your track for five straight nights, then indeed, you must be doing something right. The national dirt-track spotlight will shine bright over the 4/10th-mile track near Greenwood this week.

The Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with Thursday's main feature winner taking home $30,000. Qualifying is Tuesday and Wednesday.

I-80 Speedway's crown jewel, the Silver Dollar Nationals, will follow on Friday and Saturday. The main course — and dessert — is the 80-lap main event and awaiting the winner will be $53,000 in hard cash.

Saturday's main event alone will pay $5,300 to start, up from $3,000 last year.

In all, $550,000-600,000 in purse money will be awarded over five nights.

Previous winners of the Silver Dollar Nationals have raved about I-80 Speedway. The cars can run four wide. There's room to run fast, but also room for strategy.

The track is built for exciting late-model racing, Kosiski says.

"There's definitely an asterisk next to it on our schedule for our racers," Lucas Oil Late Model Series director Rick Schwallie told the Journal Star in 2018.

Said Kosiski, "We have a good raceable race track, the fans enjoy it, Lucas Oil TV works well on it. Lucas Oil likes everything about our place."

This will mark the second year that I-80 has hosted the nationals. The track hosted last year's event after COVID-19 restrictions prevented Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, the event's normal home, from hosting. It went well enough last year that Lucas Oil series officials asked Kosiski if he wanted nationals again.

"They basically told us if we could run them all together, we would have five nights this year, so that's what we're doing," the track owner said.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Series will return Sept. 15 for another race at Kosiski's track.

I-80 Speedway being voted the best track on the Lucas Oil Series is quite impressive when considering where else the cars go. Among the popular stops are Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi; Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio; and Knoxville.

Outside of winter nationals, which spanned seven days in Tampa, Florida, the five-day stop in Nebraska will mark the Lucas Oil Series' longest stretch at one track this season. Several other tracks will host the series for three days.

The I-80 Speedway crew will look to set the stage again for nation's top dirt-track drivers.

So much goes into it that I-80 Speedway did not run its weekly racing program over the weekend so the staff could get everything ready for this week.

"By the time you start striping the campgrounds, striping the backstretch camping and the pit area parking, outside for the support classes, there's not time to do the rest of what needs to be done to put the Friday show on and be ready for Tuesday to go ready again," Kosiski said.

I-80's regular late model series also will race Tuesday and Wednesday, and Thursday's card will include stock cars.

The lineups for Friday and Saturday will include IMCA Modifieds.

General admission tickets are $30 Tuesday and Wednesday, $40 Thursday, $35 Friday and $40 Saturday. Hot laps will begin shortly after 7 p.m. each night. Saturday's races will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Lucas Oil Late Models at I-80 Speedway

Tuesday: 7 p.m., I-80 Nationals qualifying (Lineup includes Bragging Rights Late Models)

Wednesday: 7 p.m., I-80 Nationals qualifying (Bragging Rights Late Models)

Thursday: 7 p.m., I-80 Nationals finals (stock cars)

Friday: 7 p.m., Silver Dollar Nationals (IMCA Modifieds)

Saturday: 7:15 p.m., Silver Dollar Nationals (IMCA Modifieds)

