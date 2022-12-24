Humbled as a Lincoln Stars player, Paul Cotter making name known in NHL

Paul Cotter has always had two choices when it comes to hockey and has always seemed to find the right answer. It's led him to a stellar rookie season for the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights.

But one of those choices came after he was selected as the 145th pick (9th round) in the 2016 USHL Entry Draft by the Lincoln Stars.

Cotter failed to make the Stars roster that season, ultimately ending up with the Brookings Blizzard (NAHL).

The Stars had their roster. Players had nameplates and locker stalls. Cotter was still there, sitting in a folding chair with his name spelled wrong on the back of it on a piece of tape.

“He took that piece of tape and took it to Brookings and just stuck it there,” Cotter's mother Lisa said. “He ended up getting rookie of the year that year.”

That is just one instance Cotter noted of choices he had along the way.

“I was kind of, 'all right, I'm alone on this and I'm going to do it,'" Cotter said this week. "I came into camp, not knowing what to expect going into Lincoln. Everyone had stalls and nameplates and I had a chair with a piece of tape with 'P. Cottar'. I was pretty pissed off at the time. I don't know if I was pissed off or sad about it.

“Then I just came to realization after talking to my parents. I was still pretty young. You can take that two ways as a kid. Obviously use it as motivation or sulk about it. It's not easy … It's not easy. Talking with my parents about it, it was a more motivational thing with me and realizing what I can be. If they want to think of me as a piece of tape, I'll show them what I can do. And I think I did that.”

The Canton, Michigan, native has appeared in 22 games this season, scoring four goals and two assists, but after taking a hit Dec. 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks, Cotter has been out with an injury. He was placed on IR on Friday by the Golden Knights.

One of his most notable goals, a game-winner Nov. 28 in a shootout over Columbus in the seventh round after Vegas goalie Logan Thompson skated toward the bench and asked for No. 43 to get a shot. It was Cotter's first NHL shootout attempt and he went to a move he's pulled off for nearly a decade.

It was a familiar sight as Cotter pulled off the exact same move, lifting Lincoln to a 3-2 shootout victory over Sioux City on Jan. 6, 2018 at the Ice Box.

“I think I have probably 25 videos on my phone of that move,” Cotter said. “I've been doing that one a long time and I feel comfortable. Shootouts and breakaways are a fun silly thing, but at the end of the day when it comes down to it. This past five or six games we've had numerous breakaways every game and haven't cashed in. We haven't had the best record at home the last couple of games and I think if we make some of those breakaways and penalty shots, things change quite a bit.

“When it comes down to it, it is an important thing and something I take pride in. After practice, I've always loved it and it's a fun part of the game. I hope (the love) never goes away. Now that it is on a bigger stage I may need to routine some B, C, D moves in there instead of always using A.”

But as much as Cotter loves the game and has made his Vegas teammates love it again instead of an everyday job, that love wasn't always there.

On a ride home from church on a Sunday morning, Cotter spotted his neighbors hockey gear drying in the driveway. He looked at his parents and said “Sign me up for that.”

Midway through his first skating lesson, Cotter had already given up. It was the one choice Cotter didn't have. His parents had paid for the lesson and he was going to finish it.

“It was awful,” Cotter said. “I didn't know what I was doing and kids were flying around up and down the ice. My parents said 'We paid for the session, you're going to finish it and then we can stop.' At the end of that I started to get a hang of it and it started to become a fun thing. I made some friends. Then from there my love for the game took over.”

But it wasn't until Lincoln that the NHL even reached the mind of Cotter.

“It's been a fun ride so far, but this thing could turn out pretty legit for me,” he said. “My first realization when a few NHL teams reached out that (2017-18) season.

That ride has included coming home from school and interviewing himself as an NHL super star, like he was Sidney Crosby and he just scored a milestone goal or won the Stanley Cup.

“I think I still do that,” Cotter said. “It is. It shows how much I care. At that age, something, whatever you do is so powerful. I was on the ice four or five times some days at different skill clinics. I loved it. It was something I loved to do. People would say 'You skated five times today?' and I'd say 'Yeah! Isn't that awesome.”

Cotter became the first Lincoln Star to be drafted by Vegas, but after this past summer current Lincoln goalie Cameron Whitehead was the second and has left some advice for Whitehead as he begins his path toward the NHL.

“It's not easy,” Cotter said. “But also there are parts of anyone's career, whether (Whitehead) has experienced it or not. I hadn't when I was in Lincoln, when you get drafted you are in a very few percent. There is going to be a time where you aren't the man and you aren't the go-to guy. That time sucks. It was pretty hard for me to transition into that and stay positive. Becoming a pro, your first year isn't easy and you'll have to overcome adversity, new habits and how to become a man. Whether you are on your own or with your teammates.”