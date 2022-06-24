How Crete native Nate Steuer turned friendly poker games into a lucrative pro career

Nate Steuer grew up in a card-playing family, so it's no surprise he ended up in the world of poker.

Growing up in Crete, Steuer and his family bonded over typical Midwestern card games. On his father’s side, Pitch and Gin Rummy were the favorites. His mother's family liked Cribbage.

As he graduated from high school and made his way to the University of Nebraska in the fall of 2003, his card-playing interest switched over to poker, which was beginning to spark interest around the country.

That summer, amateur player Chris Moneymaker took the poker world by storm. Even with no live tournament experience, Moneymaker earned his way into the World Series of Poker Main Event, widely considered the most prestigious poker tournament in the world.

An entry into the tournament usually costs $10,000, but Moneymaker struck gold, winning a $39 online satellite to earn his seat in the main event. From there, he accomplished the poker-playing dream winning the event for $2.5 million. Along with the fact that ESPN broadcasted the main event for the first time ever, Moneymaker’s win sparked the poker boom which saw thousands of new poker players join the scene and increase the visibility of poker.

“It was just something that caught my eye and then I started playing a little bit in college with friends,” Steuer said. “I played a little bit online and then just slowly over the years I took it a bit more seriously.”

After graduating college, Steuer got married, started a family and started a career in construction, which limited his poker time. He was still playing in cash games at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs and would play four to five tournaments a year, but he admits he wasn't taking it "very seriously.”

That changed in 2017, when a change in his personal life opened his schedule.

“I had more time on my hands and I needed to find something to do with my time,” Steuer said. “It’s not like poker is the healthiest thing. I probably could’ve exercised or something, but it was better than sitting at home feeling sad for myself instead of doing way more destructive things that some guys fall into after a divorce.”

Steuer then began to grind away at his poker game, listening to podcasts, talking with fellow poker players and reading books on the game. He started to see real success in 2019, winning two of the four tournaments he entered that year.

However, it was two years later that he really began to reap the rewards of his improved play. Every year, the RunGood Poker Series visits the Horseshoe Casino to put on a multi-event series. Steuer decided to enter the 505-person Main Event for $420.

Steuer made it all the way to the final two and was down 3:1 in chips. That didn’t stop the Crete native, as he made the comeback to cap off a 13-hour day with a first-place payout of $39,085.

It got even better two months later as he finished fifth in a No-Limit Hold’em World Series of Poker Circuit event in Choctaw Casino in Durant, Oklahoma, for $93,926.

“I was so excited and yet exhausted,” Steuer said about his reaction after winning the RunGood Main Event. “Tournament-wise, I knew that this was a big accomplishment. For a long time, I’ve been trying to prove myself and do something special and it was a super cool opportunity.”

As a result of those big scores, Steuer now has the time to step back from his construction career in Omaha and take part in his first World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. Despite not cashing in the first few events he’s played in, he felt comfortable in the big halls of Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas on the Strip.

But Steuer’s sight is on the biggest prize of them all as he’s going to attempt what Chris Moneymaker did all the way back in 2003, try to win the WSOP Main Event.

“There’s no doubt that I could have played some of these events when I was younger, but just from the hindsight of age that I am now, in the position that I’m in I just feel like this is the right time for me to be doing this.”

The World Series of Poker Main Event runs from July 3-16 with live streaming coverage on PokerGo.com.

