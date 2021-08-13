 Skip to main content
Hastings team punches ticket to Little League World Series on diving catch
Hastings team punches ticket to Little League World Series on diving catch

Williamsport, home to the Little League World Series, will welcome Hastings next week.

 Associated Press file photo

Hastings' Little League baseball team is in Indianapolis this week for a regional tournament.

The boys will soon be turning east.

Next stop: Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hastings defeated Davenport (Iowa) 2-1 to punch its ticket to the Little League World Series. Hastings sealed the win on a diving catch. When Jude Johnson made the final out, his teammates swarmed him in right-center field.

The Hastings squad will play Sioux Falls (South Dakota) for the Midwest Regional championship at 9 a.m. Saturday. Because COVID-19 will prevent international teams from playing in the tournament this year, the LLWS is taking two teams from every region, so both Hastings and Sioux Falls qualified out of the Midwest.

Hastings opened the regional tournament with wins against North Dakota (1-0) and Minnesota (2-0) before losing to South Dakota (3-0) in a winners' bracket game. The team bounced back with Friday's win against Iowa. Leadoff hitter Owen Ablott and Braeden Dyer each had a pair of hits, and Hunter Nepple struck out eight and scattered six hits in a complete-game victory.

Hastings, which won its first state title, is the second Nebraska team to make the Little League World Series. Kearney had a team in Williamsport in 2012.

The Little League World Series will take place Aug. 19-29.

