Harris, a Norris student, finds new passion and national success in powerlifting

It started with an admiration of a sword, something Norris freshman Danny Harris wanted to achieve.

Win a bodybuilding competition and it was his. There was just one problem.

Harris, 15 from Roca, did not meet the age requirement of 17 to enter competitions.

"With the bodybuilding show, along with your trophy they give you a sword," Harris said. "I always thought that was pretty cool."

It was a blessing in disguise and a nightmare for Harris' competition in his newest passion of powerlifting. Harris still plans to do a bodybuilding show when he becomes age-eligible.

"I've been lifting for a bit and I thought it would be fun to do some sort of competition," Harris said. "I wanted to do a bodybuilding show, but I was too young. I saw I could do powerlifting so I decided to do that instead."

Harris started lifting around the age of 12, a skinny kid that just wanted to gain some muscle, he said.

Now he has several national and Nebraska powerlifting records.

On April 23 in Fremont at the state championships, Harris, in the 14-15 year age group, broke his national weight-group records in squat (386.9 pounds), deadlift (435.4) and total weight (1,078.1). Harris added a fourth national record in bench press, a mark that had stood since 2016 with a lift of 255.7.

"My favorite thing about powerlifting is being able to break previous goals and set new ones to see where I can go," Harris said.

Harris' previous marks in the squat (385), deadlift (429) and total weight (1,050) came in March in Lombard, Illinois in the 60-kilogram raw teen 1 category at the USAPL Teen National Competition. The marks are also state records in any age group above Harris in the 60kg weight class. He holds all three records in five age groups of 14-40.

"I'm happy with it. It means the best of the best there was. It's not very common," Harris said. "It was really enjoyable and really kind of hard to believe.

"I just kind of want to keep breaking them, and when I go up to the next age group I want to go up there and break their records."

Deadlift is Harris' favorite lift, but when it comes to all the other records, it means a little more.

"I really enjoyed that," Harris said. "That was the one thing (squat) that took a little bit to get good at."

With the COVID-19 pandemic at an all-time high when Harris first started lifting, he benefited with more time to work on his technique.

"There was just a lot of time I was at home," Harris said. "That's when I got serious about it and that's when the interest kind of came up."

Harris does not play any sports at Norris, even though some coaches have had their eyes on him with his strength, but from a young age, Harris' parents saw something in him.

"From the day he was born his mom (Karen Gilbert) and I knew he was going to be something special," Seth Harris, Danny's father said. "We just didn't know what that was going to be and we didn't know he was going to pick weightlifting.

"I've had a home gym for years and he probably started weightlifting with me when he was about 10. He really didn't get into it when he was about 12. Getting into those teenage years ... It's a great time to lift. I'm very proud of what he has done and I don't thing there is any bounds of what he can do."

But even with the success Harris has achieved, his father still had his concerns. Rightfully so as a parent with a child that is handling a lot of weight.

"I was very nervous seeing someone his size lift that much weight," Seth Harris said. "He was rapidly lifting more weight than I was and you always have concerns as a parent and what he is doing is healthy or not. ... Kids push themselves and they have to do it in a safe manner and a safe form. I was very nervous about that. Seeing him compete I'm always a little nervous because he is lifting numbers that he shouldn't be able to do.

"As a parent, you want him to do well and you don't want him to fail."

But it is not just Harris and his parents that have kept an eye on his journey to national records.

"Something that was really cool was when he was doing his national competition they had it broadcast online," Seth Harris said. "His whole school, his whole class was watching him lift. They were there even though they couldn't physically be with him. The teachers let them, instead of doing classwork, they let them log onto their phones and watch him break the national record.

"His whole class was cheering him on. He came back to school and the principal announced it. It was a pretty big deal."

This is not just a hobby for Danny Harris, it's setting up his path for a future career.

"I want to open a gym and hopefully a clothing and supplement line," Harris said. "Having a background in this will help, because if you are known to be a good athlete then people will be more likely to go to your gym and buy your products."

