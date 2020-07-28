Wilderness Ridge's Thompson, Nebraska Section win PGA awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chris Thompson, the director of golf at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club, and the Nebraska Section of the PGA both received awards from the National PGA of America on Tuesday.

Thompson was named the winner of the PGA Youth Development Award. The annual award is presented to a PGA golf professional who has made extraordinary contributions and achievements in youth player development. According to the news release announcing the award, Thompson's youth development programs at Wilderness Ridge "are widely considered the place to go to introduce kids to the game" in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Section received the Herb Graffis Award for its efforts on growing the game and player development programming. The section is a leader in youth golf, placing more than 1,800 youth players in Nebraska Junior Golf Programming and hosting 80 events in three months in 2019. Nebraska Junior Golf, its joint venture with the Nebraska Golf Association, has seen a 200% increase in participation since 2009.

The Nebraska Section is the smallest section to ever receive the award.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0