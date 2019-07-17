Pinnacle Bank Championship

Where: The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.

Tee times: 6:45 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 7:40 a.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. Sunday.

Tickets: Starting at $10 for a one-day grounds ticket (children 12 and under free). Available online at thepinnaclechampionship.com.

Parking: Elkhorn Valley campus of Metropolitan Community College, 829 N. 204th St. in Elkhorn. Shuttles will transport spectators from the campus to Indian Creek.