Vermeer leads Nebraska Open; host of amateurs on his heels
GOLF

  • Updated
Ryan Vermeer leads the Nebraska Open field after Friday's first round at the Elks Country Club in Columbus, but the field is nipping at his heels.

Vermeer, of Omaha, shot a 5-under-par 67 to sit alone at the top, while Caleb Badura, of Aurora, along with three Lincoln golfers — Jack Lundin, Gentry Scheve and Jayson Brueggemann — all fired 4-under 68s to sit in second. Badura, Lundin, Scheve and Brueggemann are all amateurs in the Nebraska PGA sectional event.

Vermeer birdied Nos. 3, 4, 6, 10, 12, 13 and 15 to finish the day with seven birdies, topping the charts, followed by Jack Lundin's six. Lundin's lone setback was a double bogey on the 18th hole, dominating the front nine with four of his six birdies.

Play continues with Saturday's second round at 8 a.m.

