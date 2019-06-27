Walking up the 18th hole at Pebble Beach a couple of weeks ago, Nate Lashley could have looked to his right, at the thousands of spectators lining the fairway, or to his left, at the waters of Carmel Bay, and basked in what he was about to achieve.
Lashley would go on to birdie the iconic hole, the final shots of a week that saw him tie for 28th at the U.S. Open, for Pete's sake, a week that saw him on the first page of the tournament's leaderboard in a tie for sixth after the first round.
Lashley, from Mitchell, 10 miles northwest of Scottsbluff on Highway 26 and more than six hours west of Lincoln, walked away from the Monterey Peninsula with the best U.S. Open finish by a Nebraska native since Laurel's Mark Calcavecchia tied for 20th in 2004.
Heady stuff, for sure. But for a 36-year-old in his second year on the toughest tour in the world, it was also another week of grinding toward his dream.
"I was a little disappointed the last round just because I hit the ball so well and had so many good chances for birdie. I really needed to birdie 18, and did," Lashley said last week. "But anytime you get to play in a U.S. Open and play Pebble Beach, it's a good experience. I was a little disappointed, but at the same time it was a good week."
After a knee injury cut his first PGA Tour season short in 2017-18, Lashley has been playing on a minor medical exemption. Often that means living life on the fringes of the tour — week after week on the alternate list, sometimes getting into a field, sometimes not.
But the U.S. Open is there for anybody good enough to qualify, and after surviving a three-players-for-two-spots playoff in sectionals just to get into the field, the 2000 and 2001 Nebraska Class C-1 state golf champion took advantage of his opportunity.
Lashley earned $86,071 for his finish, pushing his earnings past the half-million dollar mark for the season. When Tom Watson won the 1982 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, about six months before Lashley was born, he made $60,000.
"Shoot," Lashley said. "If there's a better course in the world — I mean, I haven't played Augusta (National) — but I just think it's a great course. There's a lot of great holes right on the ocean. It's unlike any course I've ever played, that's for sure."
So finishing 28th at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Pretty good, no matter who you are.
But Lashley has a career to worry about. His performance at the U.S. Open got him to 126th on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup points list more than halfway through the season, with the top 125 players in points at the end of the year keeping their PGA Tour cards for the 2019-20 season. At the start of this week, Lashley ranked 132nd in points
The two weeks after Lashley's U.S. Open performance show just how challenging the tour life can be.
After Pebble Beach Lashley hopped a flight back home to Arizona, where he decided to spend the week instead of traveling across the country to Connecticut, where he was the fifth alternate to get into the Travelers Championship.
Sure enough, a spot opened up late in the week that Lashley wasn't able to accept. Instead, he prepared for this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, where he was the third alternate — again, with no guarantees of getting into the field, but at least a better shot.
He arrived in the Motor City, then found out about midday Wednesday, less than 24 hours before the start of the tournament, that he was in the field.
By the end of the day Thursday, Lashley had shot a career-best 9-under 63 to take a one-shot lead — his first-ever solo lead on the PGA Tour.
"I'm just trying to play relaxed and confident golf," he said.
Golf, as the saying goes, is hard. There is still a long weekend ahead. But if he keeps it up, Lashley might just do enough to lock up, or get close to locking up, his PGA Tour playing privileges for next season.
It made his words in the days after his U.S. Open performance especially meaningful.
"It just takes one week," Lashley said. "You've just got to have a good week and get one of those top 10s, top-five finishes and I should be OK. It's just a matter of putting everything together. That's kind of what it takes — you need that one or two weeks where everything comes together."